FDA Authorizes ImmunityBio Study of Anktiva and PD-L1 t-haNK to Increase Effectiveness of Trodelvy in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced it has received FDA authorization to conduct a Phase 1b/2 open-label study to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of its superagonist Anktiva (N-803, an IL-15 superagonist) and PD-L1 targeted high-affinity natural killer (t-haNK) cells in combination with standard chemo and Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy), in subjects with advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The study may provide data indicating whether this combination can increase the effectiveness of Trodelvy in patients who have failed to respond to other treatments.

Triple-negative breast cancer is a serious, aggressive cancer with a high mortality rate. While Trodelvy displayed efficacy against TNBC in phase 3 testing, only a third of third-line patients respond to it, and less than 17% of them continue to respond after a year. ImmunityBio proposed this new study based on data from a Phase 1 trial (NCT03387085) with Anktiva and the company’s haNK cells that elicited a significant response rate in refractory TNBC. Anktiva and PD-L1 t-haNK when used in combination with Trodelvy may show additive or even synergistic effects, greatly increasing the response rate and, importantly, durability of responses.

“Antibody-drug conjugates like Trodelvy have made tremendous progress in giving patients with TNBC more and higher-quality time, but we believe Anktiva could potentially fill remaining treatment gaps and offer patients additional hope,” said Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., Founder and Executive Chairman of ImmunityBio. “We’re conducting multiple studies with Anktiva across different tumor types, in some cases in combination with our NK cell line, that are designed to determine if they can enhance the activity of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies like Trodelvy—and, ultimately, provide patients with longer, progression-free survival.”

The strategy behind this approach is to attack the tumor in two distinct, complementary ways—with Trodelvy delivering the initial blow by targeting the protein Trop-2 displayed by many TNBC cells and delivering a chemotherapy payload while Anktiva recruits key cells of the immune system, including NK and T cells, to continue fighting the tumor. To further unleash the power of the immune system, PD-L1 t-haNK will be introduced.