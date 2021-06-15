Fortune Minerals Closes Private Placement for Working Capital and Receives Government Grant to Support Drilling

Fortune is also pleased to report that it has been awarded a grant of $144,000 from the Government of the Northwest Territories through the Mining Incentive Program. These funds will be used to support the drill program planned at the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project (“ NICO Project ”) site later this year, testing five high priority targets east of the NICO Deposit.

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (“ Fortune ” or the “ Company ”) ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a private placement offering of units, consisting of one common share of the Company and one-half of one warrant. A total of 3,871,426 units were issued at a price of C$0.14 per unit providing the Company with gross proceeds of C$541,999.64. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of 18 months from closing.

The NICO Project is an advanced Canadian Critical Minerals project and one of the few near-term development stage cobalt assets in the world outside of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. NICO is comprised of planned open pit and underground mine and mill, located approximately 160 km northwest of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, and a related hydrometallurgical refinery in southern Canada to treat concentrates from the mine and produce cobalt sulphate, gold doré, bismuth ingot and oxide, and copper precipitate. The NICO Project has been assessed in a positive Feasibility Study in 2014 and the facilities in the Northwest Territories have received environmental assessment approval and secured the major mine permits. The NICO Deposit contains Proven and Probable Open Pit and Underground Mineral Reserves totaling 33 million tonnes containing 1.1 million ounces of gold, 82.3 million pounds of cobalt, 102.1 million pounds of bismuth, and 27.2 million pounds of copper. The NICO Deposit stands out among other Critical Mineral and cobalt development projects globally with more than one million ounce in-situ gold as a highly liquid and countercyclical co-product.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities will not be and have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.