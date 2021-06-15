Ero Copper Commences Trading on the New York Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (“Ero Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) is pleased to announce the Company’s common shares will commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) at market open today under the ticker symbol “ERO”. The Company’s common shares will continue trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ERO”.

Concurrent with the commencement of trading on the NYSE, Ero Copper’s common shares will cease trading on the OTC Markets. Shareholders are not required to take any action. Ero Copper recommends that investors who bought shares on the OTC Markets monitor their brokerage accounts to ensure their holdings are updated to correctly reflect the new ticker symbol.