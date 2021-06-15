Ero Copper Commences Trading on the New York Stock Exchange
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (“Ero Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) is pleased to announce the Company’s common shares will commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) at market open today under the ticker symbol “ERO”. The Company’s common shares will continue trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ERO”.
Concurrent with the commencement of trading on the NYSE, Ero Copper’s common shares will cease trading on the OTC Markets. Shareholders are not required to take any action. Ero Copper recommends that investors who bought shares on the OTC Markets monitor their brokerage accounts to ensure their holdings are updated to correctly reflect the new ticker symbol.
ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP
Ero Copper Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the MCSA Mining Complex located in Bahia State, Brazil, with over 40 years of operating history in the region. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. (“MCSA”), 100% owner of the MCSA Mining Complex, which is comprised of operations located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil, wherein the Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines, and the Boa Esperança development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the MCSA Mining Complex, Boa Esperança and NX Gold properties, can be found on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).
ERO COPPER CORP.
|Signed: “David Strang”
|For further information contact:
|David Strang, CEO
|Courtney Lynn, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
|(604) 335-7504
|info@erocopper.com
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking
information includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, “should”, “intend”, “target”, “plan”, “expect”, “budget”, “estimate”, “forecast”,
“schedule”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “potential”, “view” or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking
information includes, without limitation, statements with respect to the date and time for commencement of trading on the NYSE.
