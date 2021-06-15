 
checkAd

AS Tallink Grupp Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 13:15  |  14   |   |   

68 shareholders were registered as attending at the Annual General Meeting, who owned 497,278,196 votes/shares (the amount of represented share capital 233,720,725 EUR), forming 74.23% of AS Tallink Grupp share capital.

Resolutions adopted at the meeting:

1. To approve the Annual Report of 2020 of AS Tallink Grupp presented by the Management Board.

In favour of the resolution voted 100% of the votes represented at the meeting (497,277,169 votes).

 

2. To approve the proposal presented by the management board of AS Tallink Grupp:
1) To approve the net loss of the financial year of 2020 in the amount of 108,308,000 euros and to cover the net loss with the retained earnings;
2) No dividend distribution to the shareholders.

In favour of the resolution voted 100% of the votes represented at the meeting (497,271,167 votes).

 

3. To amend the second sentence of Article 2.4. of the Articles of Association and word it as follows:
“Supervisory board shall be authorised within 3 years as from 1 July 2021 to increase the share capital by up to 35,000,000 euros, increasing the share capital up to 349,844,558.80 euros.” 

In favour of the resolution voted 98.06 % of the votes represented at the meeting (487,622,925 votes).

 

4. Due to the expiry of the term of authority of the member of the supervisory board Kalev Järvelill on 12.06.2021, extend the authorities of Kalev Järvelill as the supervisory board member for the next 3-year term of office retroactively from 13.06.2021. To continue the remuneration of the members of the supervisory board pursuant to the resolution no 5 of 07.06.2012 of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of AS Tallink Grupp.

In favour of the resolution voted 97.53 % of the votes represented at the meeting (485,002,723 votes).

 

5. To appoint the audit firm KPMG Baltics OÜ to conduct the audit of the financial year 2021 and to remunerate the auditor in accordance to the contract to be concluded with the auditor.

In favour of the resolution voted 97.63 % of the votes represented at the meeting (485,477,573 votes).

 

Joonas Joost
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AS Tallink Grupp Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2021 68 shareholders were registered as attending at the Annual General Meeting, who owned 497,278,196 votes/shares (the amount of represented share capital 233,720,725 EUR), forming 74.23% of AS Tallink Grupp share capital. Resolutions adopted at the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, ...
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board