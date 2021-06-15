Avital increases safety in aviation (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 15.06.2021, 13:30 | 27 | 0 |
Memmingen (Germany) (ots) - ACM Aerospace (Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH)
presents a new sensor technology for seats with Avital, which measures the ECG
values of the occupants without the need for wiring. Not only are health
problems detected in real time, but also signs of exhaustion and stress in the
pilot. This means that any necessary countermeasures can be taken in good time.
This world first also earned ACM Aerospace a nomination for the prestigious
Crystal Cabin Award 2021.
ACM Aerospace is setting new standards in aircraft passenger safety with its
latest innovation, Avital. The sophisticated sensor technology, which is
installed directly in the seats, means that the electrocardiogram (ECG) of the
occupants can be monitored without the need for wiring or any skin contact - and
with the highest medical resolution.
presents a new sensor technology for seats with Avital, which measures the ECG
values of the occupants without the need for wiring. Not only are health
problems detected in real time, but also signs of exhaustion and stress in the
pilot. This means that any necessary countermeasures can be taken in good time.
This world first also earned ACM Aerospace a nomination for the prestigious
Crystal Cabin Award 2021.
ACM Aerospace is setting new standards in aircraft passenger safety with its
latest innovation, Avital. The sophisticated sensor technology, which is
installed directly in the seats, means that the electrocardiogram (ECG) of the
occupants can be monitored without the need for wiring or any skin contact - and
with the highest medical resolution.
Rapid response to emergencies
Vital human parameters are measured as soon as the seat equipped with Avital
sensors is used. The corresponding values are checked live against one of the
largest medical databases to obtain the best analysis results. This means that
health emergencies can be responded to as quickly as possible. The Avital
fatigue assistant also warns users, such as pilots, when symptoms like
exhaustion or declining concentration develop. The person or a designated
(ground) authority is then requested to take countermeasures.
Early detection increases safety
The data obtained in this way also enables a long-term analysis, i.e. the state
of health is logged and monitored over a longer period of time. "As soon as any
abnormalities occur, it is possible to initiate medical examinations in good
time and avoid serious illnesses," explains ACM Aerospace Managing Director
Roger Hohl.
Capacitive sensors deliver interesting results
Avital is made of capacitive textile sensors that are integrated directly under
the fabric of the backrest as well as the seat surface. This makes it possible
to evaluate the heart rate, heart rate variability, breathing rate and other
deducible parameters. There are many uses for it: Pilot and passenger seats in
aircraft and helicopters, in rescue flights and space travel or also as a
display in the in-flight entertainment system as information for the passenger.
"The range of applications is very diverse and yet easy to use. We are
absolutely convinced that this innovation will make aviation much safer in all
respects, and for all occupants. Crew and passengers!" concludes Roger Hohl, ACM
Managing Director.
Renowned clientele
ACM is an aviation company that specialises in the development, production and
overhaul of the entire interior of aircraft cabins. This is where German
engineering is combined with an understanding of quality and practicality. ACM
creates designs which are as cost-effective as they are aesthetic, while at the
same time fulfilling all legal aviation requirements. Thanks to its
long-standing experience, internal quality management, and safety team, ACM
counts both small aircraft manufacturers and the largest global airlines among
its clientele. Through its corporate group, the company also has a number of
international locations including Dubai, Toulouse, St. Nazaire and Bangalore, in
addition to the Memmingen site.
Contact:
Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH
Lara Dengler
Tel. +49 8331 99 040 0
E-Mail: mailto:dengler@acm-aerospace.com
Web: http://www.acm-aerospace.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149304/4942165
OTS: Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH
Vital human parameters are measured as soon as the seat equipped with Avital
sensors is used. The corresponding values are checked live against one of the
largest medical databases to obtain the best analysis results. This means that
health emergencies can be responded to as quickly as possible. The Avital
fatigue assistant also warns users, such as pilots, when symptoms like
exhaustion or declining concentration develop. The person or a designated
(ground) authority is then requested to take countermeasures.
Early detection increases safety
The data obtained in this way also enables a long-term analysis, i.e. the state
of health is logged and monitored over a longer period of time. "As soon as any
abnormalities occur, it is possible to initiate medical examinations in good
time and avoid serious illnesses," explains ACM Aerospace Managing Director
Roger Hohl.
Capacitive sensors deliver interesting results
Avital is made of capacitive textile sensors that are integrated directly under
the fabric of the backrest as well as the seat surface. This makes it possible
to evaluate the heart rate, heart rate variability, breathing rate and other
deducible parameters. There are many uses for it: Pilot and passenger seats in
aircraft and helicopters, in rescue flights and space travel or also as a
display in the in-flight entertainment system as information for the passenger.
"The range of applications is very diverse and yet easy to use. We are
absolutely convinced that this innovation will make aviation much safer in all
respects, and for all occupants. Crew and passengers!" concludes Roger Hohl, ACM
Managing Director.
Renowned clientele
ACM is an aviation company that specialises in the development, production and
overhaul of the entire interior of aircraft cabins. This is where German
engineering is combined with an understanding of quality and practicality. ACM
creates designs which are as cost-effective as they are aesthetic, while at the
same time fulfilling all legal aviation requirements. Thanks to its
long-standing experience, internal quality management, and safety team, ACM
counts both small aircraft manufacturers and the largest global airlines among
its clientele. Through its corporate group, the company also has a number of
international locations including Dubai, Toulouse, St. Nazaire and Bangalore, in
addition to the Memmingen site.
Contact:
Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH
Lara Dengler
Tel. +49 8331 99 040 0
E-Mail: mailto:dengler@acm-aerospace.com
Web: http://www.acm-aerospace.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149304/4942165
OTS: Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0