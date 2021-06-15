Avital increases safety in aviation (FOTO)

Memmingen (Germany) (ots) - ACM Aerospace (Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH)

presents a new sensor technology for seats with Avital, which measures the ECG

values of the occupants without the need for wiring. Not only are health

problems detected in real time, but also signs of exhaustion and stress in the

pilot. This means that any necessary countermeasures can be taken in good time.

This world first also earned ACM Aerospace a nomination for the prestigious

Crystal Cabin Award 2021.



ACM Aerospace is setting new standards in aircraft passenger safety with its

latest innovation, Avital. The sophisticated sensor technology, which is

installed directly in the seats, means that the electrocardiogram (ECG) of the

occupants can be monitored without the need for wiring or any skin contact - and

with the highest medical resolution.





Rapid response to emergenciesVital human parameters are measured as soon as the seat equipped with Avitalsensors is used. The corresponding values are checked live against one of thelargest medical databases to obtain the best analysis results. This means thathealth emergencies can be responded to as quickly as possible. The Avitalfatigue assistant also warns users, such as pilots, when symptoms likeexhaustion or declining concentration develop. The person or a designated(ground) authority is then requested to take countermeasures.Early detection increases safetyThe data obtained in this way also enables a long-term analysis, i.e. the stateof health is logged and monitored over a longer period of time. "As soon as anyabnormalities occur, it is possible to initiate medical examinations in goodtime and avoid serious illnesses," explains ACM Aerospace Managing DirectorRoger Hohl.Capacitive sensors deliver interesting resultsAvital is made of capacitive textile sensors that are integrated directly underthe fabric of the backrest as well as the seat surface. This makes it possibleto evaluate the heart rate, heart rate variability, breathing rate and otherdeducible parameters. There are many uses for it: Pilot and passenger seats inaircraft and helicopters, in rescue flights and space travel or also as adisplay in the in-flight entertainment system as information for the passenger."The range of applications is very diverse and yet easy to use. We areabsolutely convinced that this innovation will make aviation much safer in allrespects, and for all occupants. Crew and passengers!" concludes Roger Hohl, ACMManaging Director.Renowned clienteleACM is an aviation company that specialises in the development, production andoverhaul of the entire interior of aircraft cabins. This is where Germanengineering is combined with an understanding of quality and practicality. ACMcreates designs which are as cost-effective as they are aesthetic, while at thesame time fulfilling all legal aviation requirements. Thanks to itslong-standing experience, internal quality management, and safety team, ACMcounts both small aircraft manufacturers and the largest global airlines amongits clientele. Through its corporate group, the company also has a number ofinternational locations including Dubai, Toulouse, St. Nazaire and Bangalore, inaddition to the Memmingen site.