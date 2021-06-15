 
DGAP-DD ecotel communication ag english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.06.2021, 13:22   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.06.2021 / 13:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Herr
First name: Holger
Last name(s): Hommes

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Financial Officer / Prokurist

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ecotel communication ag

b) LEI
391200GSXYBP2TJE6J38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005854343

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.00 EUR 60000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.0000 EUR 60000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag
Prinzenallee 11
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.ecotel.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

68833  15.06.2021 



