Aerie Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases, today announced that Vicente Anido, Jr., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present in a fireside discussion at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time. Dr. Anido will provide an Aerie overview and business update.

The fireside discussion will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Aerie’s website at http://investors.aeriepharma.com. A replay of the fireside discussion will be available for 10 business days.