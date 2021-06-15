 
checkAd

Owens & Minor Receives Prestigious Supplier Awards in Recognition of Pandemic Response

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 13:29  |  13   |   |   

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE-OMI) has been honored for its exemplary efforts supporting continuity of essential healthcare supplies during the pandemic with the receipt of two awards: the 2021 Supplier Legacy Award and the COVID-19 Award for Most Supportive Supplier.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005670/en/

Presented by Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement and technology company, the awards recognize Owens & Minor’s innovation, industry fellowship, and leadership during the global crisis.

“Owens & Minor has been an incredible partner to Premier and our members, collaborating to source hard-to-procure materials throughout the pandemic,” said David A. Hargraves, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain at Premier. “Their proactive nature and responsiveness to member requests were both notable and deeply valued, and we remain grateful for their team’s ongoing collaboration.”

Owens & Minor took swift action during the earliest days of the pandemic, implementing robust safety protocols and ramping up Americas-based manufacturing to help maintain supply resiliency in the midst of extraordinary circumstances. As the needs of healthcare providers continue to evolve, Owens & Minor remains focused on supply resilience and driving ongoing efficiency for its healthcare customers.

“Throughout each phase of the industry’s collective COVID-19 response, Owens & Minor’s top priority was serving our Mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance Healthcare,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President and CEO of Owens & Minor. “We’re extremely honored to be recognized by a trusted partner like Premier for our contributions and look forward to continuing to serve the healthcare community with outstanding service and innovative solutions for an ever-changing industry landscape.”

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company that incorporates product manufacturing, distribution support and innovative technology services to deliver significant and sustained value across the breadth of the industry – from acute care to patients in their home. Aligned to its Mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance HealthcareTM, more than 15,000 global teammates serve over 4,000 healthcare industry customers. A vertically-integrated, predominantly Americas-based footprint enables Owens & Minor to reliably supply its self-manufactured surgical and PPE products. This seamless value chain integrates with a portfolio of products representing 1,200 branded suppliers. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, Owens & Minor has grown into a FORTUNE 500 company with operations located across North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

Owens & Minor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Owens & Minor Receives Prestigious Supplier Awards in Recognition of Pandemic Response Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE-OMI) has been honored for its exemplary efforts supporting continuity of essential healthcare supplies during the pandemic with the receipt of two awards: the 2021 Supplier Legacy Award and the COVID-19 Award for Most …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Adamis Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders
Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
Wish Announces Partnership With Leading Ecommerce Platform PrestaShop
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
Owens & Minor Launches Non-Profit Foundation, Reaffirms Decades-Long Commitment to Building Healthier Communities
26.05.21
Owens & Minor Outlines Long-Term Strategy to Drive Sustainable Growth at 2021 Investor Day