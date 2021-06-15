 
Field Trip Health Ltd. Announces Completion of DMPK Studies, Engineering Batch for FT-104, Its Novel Psychedelic Compound

Completion of These Critical Steps Positions Company to Submit Application to Commence Phase 1 Human Trials by Year End

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP; FTRP.WT; OTCQX: FTRPF) ("Field Trip"), a leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, today announced that it has completed initial drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic (“DMPK”) studies for FT-104, its novel psychedelic compound in development.

In-vitro preclinical studies confirmed that metabolism of FT-104 is rapid and complete in several animal species, converting FT-104 into the active form of the drug with relatively few metabolites, validating FT-104’s action as a prodrug for the underlying molecule (the “active”) from which FT-104 was derived. The active is a known psychedelic molecule which has yet to be disclosed.

In-vivo pharmacokinetic studies confirmed a fast, efficient, and complete conversion of FT-104 to the active, plus a fast elimination of both prodrug and active compounds from the systemic circulation. Since the active is significantly more active at the 5HT2A receptor, a rapid conversion of the prodrug is needed to ensure a rapid onset of action by the active, while the rapid elimination of the active and prodrug is needed to ensure a short overall trip time of less than 4 hours in people. From the combination of in-vitro and in-vivo results, Field Trip believes that the pharmacology and safety of FT-104 can be fully addressed using well-designed preclinical toxicology models.

The results of the DMPK studies and the pre-clinical studies announced in October 2020, further validate Field Trip’s belief that FT-104 is a strong 5HT2A receptor agonist that can be delivered with high bioavailability and will produce a reliably short-duration of psychedelic experience in the range of two to four hours, which is approximately half the duration of psilocybin.

Field Trip also announced that it has secured a Good Manufacturing Practices compliant (cGMP) contract manufacturer (CMO) for FT-104 manufacturing. Synthesis optimization and scale-up, which commenced in in the fourth calendar quarter of 2020, has resulted in the production of a first kilogram-scale engineering batch of FT-104. The drug substance from the engineering batch will provide the quantities of FT-104 needed to complete formulation and preclinical development. An additional GMP batch will be produced for Phase 1 trials.

