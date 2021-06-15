Avicanna Expands The Canadian RHO Phyto Product Offerings With The Addition Of THC-Free High CBD Oral And Sublingual Formulation Across Medical And Adult Use Channels

The two THC-Free RHO Phyto products will be available through the Medical Cannabis By ShoppersTM online portal and across specific adult use channels.

Avicanna’s commercial products in Canada increase to 10 SKU’s where the CBD only oral products are targeted at patients, wellness focused consumers and new users who seek the benefits of CBD without the psychoactive effects of THC.





The products incorporate purified CBD in combination with Avicanna’s advanced formulations designed for consistency as well as enhanced flavor, absorption, and stability.



TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company”) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce that two THC-free RHO Phyto products are available for purchase in Canada through the Medical Cannabis By Shoppers online portal and in Manitoba. The RHO Phyto Micro Drop Oil and Rapid Act Spray product lines are expanded to include THC-free products utilizing purified CBD from cannabis extracts that do not contain any detectable amounts of THC. All RHO Phyto products have been optimized to ensure shelf-life stability and provide accurate and consistent dosing over time. Additionally, these formulations are designed to provide higher and faster cannabinoid absorption compared to basic MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil products available in the market. The RHO Phyto Micro Drop Oils, offered in blood orange flavour, are designed for longer lasting effects, while the Rapid Act Sprays are offered in lemon mint flavour and faster acting for more acute effects.

Benefits Of Pure CBD Product Offerings

THC-free cannabinoid products have long been advocated for by Health Care Providers as a potential alternative for individuals who should avoid THC. A recent Cannabis Consumer Report by Deloitte (the “Deloitte Report”) demonstrated that new cannabis consumers reported key drivers for using CBD-only products being sleep and relaxation (58%), and alleviating stress or anxiety (47%). Additionally, another 47% were interested in using for specific medical reasons1.