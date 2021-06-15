 
checkAd

SPAR Group Announces Resignation of Three Independent Board Members

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 13:30  |  38   |   |   

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP), a leading global provider of merchandising and marketing services, announced today that Mr. Arthur H. Baer, Mr. Igor Novgorodtsev, and Mr. Jeffrey A. Mayer, have resigned from the Corporation's Board of Directors, effective June 9, 2021.

The management of the Corporation would like to thank Mr. Baer, Mr. Novgorodtsev, and Mr. Mayer for their service on the Board and their professional contributions. They provided experience and counsel that helped shape the Company for the future and rebuilt the Company's leadership team. Their commitment to governance and board independence was highly valued.

Although the resigning Independent Directors expressed confidence in the CEO and the management team, as well as their respect and admiration for the fine leadership of the Company’s international and domestic joint venture partners, in their resignation letter to the Corporation, the resigning Independent Directors said they were concerned over efforts by the Company’s two major shareholders that they believe could weaken Board independence, interfere with the operations of the Company's business, and adversely affect the Company's liquidity and minority shareholders.

The Company has provided Nasdaq with a notice that it would be temporarily out of compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(b)(1) requiring that Independent Directors constitute a majority of the Company's Board, and temporarily out of compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c) requiring that an audit committee have at least three members and the members each be independent directors. The Corporation has begun a search for three new directors to fill vacancies on the Board and regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.

Additional details are available on a form 8k filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group is a leading global merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers and distributors around the world. With more than 40 years of experience, 25,000+ merchandising specialists around the world, an average of 200,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with some of the world’s leading manufacturers and retail businesses. SPAR Group provides specialized capabilities across 9 countries and 4 continents.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SPAR Group Announces Resignation of Three Independent Board Members AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP), a leading global provider of merchandising and marketing services, announced today that Mr. Arthur H. Baer, Mr. Igor Novgorodtsev, and Mr. Jeffrey A. Mayer, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, ...
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
urban-gro, Inc. Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index and Appoints Seasoned Executives to Board ...
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus