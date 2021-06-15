 
checkAd

Uxin Announces Financing Transaction of up to US$315 million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 13:27  |  27   |   |   

BEIJING, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with NIO Capital and Joy Capital, pursuant to which both investors have agreed to invest a total of up to US$315 million in the Company. Concurrently, the Company has agreed with its convertible notes holders, including 58.com, TPG and Warburg Pincus, to convert their convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$69 million into Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Over ten important investors, including NIO Capital, Joy Capital and the above mentioned convertible notes holders will agree not to sell their shares in the Company in the next nine months. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions stipulated in the agreements.

Mr. William Bin Li, Chairman of NIO Inc. and Managing Partner of NIO Capital, commented, “The used car market has exponential growth potential in China. As one of the leading online used car dealers in China, Uxin relies on a one-stop business model to provide car buyers nationwide with high quality vehicles and comprehensive after-sales services. Uxin has effectively tackled critical problems that affect traditional dealers. We believe Uxin will continue to lead the development of the domestic used car market and help transform the industry to new heights of quality and reliability.”

Mr. Erhai Liu, Founding and Managing Partner of Joy Capital, said: “We are excited about the used car market in China and have continuously searched for attractive investment opportunities. After almost a decade of experience in this sector, Uxin has made remarkable progress despite experiencing challenging times. All along, the commitment and persistence of Uxin’s management team have impressed us. Uxin’s solid brand and reputation, along with its strategic direction following the business transformation, will lead to its continued success.”

Mr. Kun Dai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Uxin, commented: “We are very pleased and honored to be able to work together with William and Erhai again on our journey ahead. I would like to thank them and our shareholders for supporting Uxin’s strategic transformation and their continued trust in our team. The Company’s successes and challenges over the past decade have made us firmly believe that the way for us to successfully realize our goals and mission is to wholeheartedly create long-term value for our customers. China's used car market is undergoing rapid development and transformation. At Uxin, we will fully focus on delivering fundamental and transparent value to our customers and continue to uphold our long-term vision to promote the healthy development of China's used car industry.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Uxin Announces Financing Transaction of up to US$315 million BEIJING, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with NIO Capital and Joy Capital, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, ...
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
urban-gro, Inc. Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index and Appoints Seasoned Executives to Board ...
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus