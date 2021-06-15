 
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Announces New Clinical Trial to Study Seclidemstat in Hematologic Cancers

Clinical trial to target patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) and Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML), both cancers that can progress into Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

HOUSTON, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, today announced the initiation of a clinical trial to investigate seclidemstat, a novel lysine specific demethylase 1 (LSD1) inhibitor, as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers. This investigator-initiated Phase 1/2 trial will be led by Dr. Guillermo Montalban-Bravo from the Department of Leukemia at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The trial will be an open label, dose-finding, dose-expansion study to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and the safety and tolerability of seclidemstat when used in combination with azacytidine as a treatment for Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) and Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML). MDS and CMML are blood cancers that can progress into a deadly form of leukemia, Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The trial was initiated because of compelling preclinical data in which seclidemstat demonstrated anti-proliferative activity across hematologic cancers and synergy when used in combination with azacytidine.

Seclidemstat is a differentiated, oral, reversible inhibitor of LSD1, a key enzyme implicated in several cancer types. Seclidemstat is being studied in various solid tumor trials that have indicated seclidemstat has a manageable safety profile with preliminary evidence of anti-tumor activity.

"We look forward to exploring the potential of seclidemstat in Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia,” said Nadeem Mirza, M.D., M.P.H., Senior Vice President Clinical Development at Salarius Pharmaceuticals. “These are hard to treat blood cancers, and if patients progress to Acute Myeloid Leukemia, they face a bleak prognosis. New treatment options are desperately needed, and this study provides hope to patients battling these devastating cancers.”

The dose-escalation stage of the Phase 1/2 trial will enroll patients aged 18 and older with MDS or CMML. Patients will receive 75 mg/m2 of azacytidine, administered intravenously (IV) or subcutaneously (SC), on days one through seven of each 28-day cycle in combination with an escalating, twice-daily dose of seclidemstat administered as an oral tablet. Once MTD of the combination is determined by the Safety Review Committee, the study enters a dose-expansion stage that will enroll additional patients to confirm the safety and tolerability profile for seclidemstat in combination with azacytidine and capture efficacy data regarding overall response rate, duration of response, leukemia-free survival, relapse-free survival, and overall survival.

