Thryv Hosts ‘Connect Home Services’ Event on June 23

Virtual seminar designed for Home Services industry features top speakers, tips for business growth, and networking opportunities

Dallas, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv”), the provider of Thryv software, the leading end-to-end customer experience platform built for growing small businesses, announced it will be hosting Connect: Home Services on June 23, 2021. The event is designed exclusively for the Home Services industry. Attendees can join the free virtual event to network with other business owners in the home services industry and learn actionable growth strategies from speakers who are experts in their field. 

“Home services businesses value Thryv's SaaS platform because it helps them attract more customers and get paid faster,” said Joe Walsh, CEO and President of Thryv. “After the success of our Connect for HVAC Contractors in April, we decided to dedicate this Thryv Connect to our community of clients in the Home Services industry to discuss the latest consumer, economic, and small business trends – and share modern techniques for wowing homeowners so they become customers for life.” 

Thryv Connect: Home Services attendees will learn first-hand from experts how to get jobs and get paid by providing an experience that the modern consumer expects. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about business software whether they consider themselves a technology beginner or a pro.  The event will close with interactive roundtable discussions with the featured speakers.   

“Home service businesses are expected to still boom after the pandemic, but they need to offer more than an excellent product,” said small business expert Barry Moltz, a featured speaker at the event. “These companies must provide an outstanding experience that customers now require. We will show them how to use technology to make that easy.”

Save your seat now for Connect: Home Services at connecthomeservices.thryv.com

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv end-to-end customer experience software built for growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, SMBs can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These functions include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, and processing payments.

