Midland Announces a New Exploration Campaign on its Elrond Project Southeast of Harfang’s Serpent Project
MONTREAL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the start of a new exploration campaign on
its Elrond project (100% Midland), located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. This project is located near the new gold discoveries made by Harfang Exploration Inc. (“Harfang”) on the Serpent
project. The summer 2021 exploration program on Elrond consists of a till geochemistry survey that was completed at the end of May, and a prospecting and mapping campaign that will take place in
August-September.
The Elrond project was initiated in 2017 and targeted a previously unexplored segment of the contact between the La Grande and Opinaca geological subprovinces. This contact is a major metallotect in the James Bay region and hosts numerous gold deposits and occurrences, including the Eleonore mine and the La Grande Sud, Cheechoo, Corvet-Est and Orfée deposits. The La Pointe gold deposit, located approximately 15 kilometres northeast of the Elrond project, also sits directly on this prolific contact. The Elrond project is also located immediately southeast of new high-grade gold discoveries made by Harfang Exploration on its Serpent project.
Several gold occurrences were discovered by Midland in only 6 days of prospecting in 2017 and 2019 on Elrond. In the southwest part of the project, grab samples from an amphibolite with strong arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization graded 4.53 g/t Au and 3.23 g/t Au (these results were disclosed in a press release dated October 12, 2017; note that grades obtained in grab samples are not necessarily indicative of the mineralized zone as a whole). Approximately 100 metres further north, grab samples from a sheared and silicified amphibolite with pyrite mineralization graded 2.17 g/t Au, 1.81 g/t Au and 1.69 g/t Au (two of these three results were previously unpublished). Approximately one (1) kilometre northeast of these two occurrences, another grab sample, collected in a late felsic dyke injected in an amphibolite, graded 2.49 g/t Au and 0.2% Bi (previously unpublished results). In the northeast part of the project, a disseminated sulphide zone several metres wide, centered on a fault transecting a late pegmatitic granitoid yielded several anomalous values in Au, Bi and Mo. Seven (7) grab samples collected over an area of 3 metres by 2 metres in this mineralized zone yielded gold grades ranging from 0.38 g/t Au to 1.63 g/t Au, (previously unpublished results) as well as high Mo (0.005% Mo to 0.06% Mo) and Bi (0.01% Bi to 0.05% Bi) values. The mineralized zone remains open to the north and east.
0 Kommentare