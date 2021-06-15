Midland Announces a New Exploration Campaign on its Elrond Project Southeast of Harfang’s Serpent Project

MONTREAL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the start of a new exploration campaign on its Elrond project (100% Midland), located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. This project is located near the new gold discoveries made by Harfang Exploration Inc. (“Harfang”) on the Serpent project. The summer 2021 exploration program on Elrond consists of a till geochemistry survey that was completed at the end of May, and a prospecting and mapping campaign that will take place in August-September.



The Elrond project was initiated in 2017 and targeted a previously unexplored segment of the contact between the La Grande and Opinaca geological subprovinces. This contact is a major metallotect in the James Bay region and hosts numerous gold deposits and occurrences, including the Eleonore mine and the La Grande Sud, Cheechoo, Corvet-Est and Orfée deposits. The La Pointe gold deposit, located approximately 15 kilometres northeast of the Elrond project, also sits directly on this prolific contact. The Elrond project is also located immediately southeast of new high-grade gold discoveries made by Harfang Exploration on its Serpent project.