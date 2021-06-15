Progenity to Participate in the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced that Harry Stylli, PhD, CEO, chairman of the board, and co-founder of Progenity, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference at 10:40 a.m. ET / 7:40 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.



A live webcast and archive of the fireside chat will be available online from the investor relations section of the company website at www.progenity.com.