Vision Marine Technologies Partners with Hellkats Powerboats and Center Console Only with the goal of Shattering the Electric Boat Top Speed World Record

Equipped with Vision Marine’s Proprietary Technology, the Hellkats 32’ Widebody could be the fastest electric boat on the planet, in its category.

MONTREAL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”) a leading manufacturer in the electric recreational boating industry serving both OEMs and consumers, is pleased to announce today that the Company will partner with Hellkats Powerboats to showcase the capabilities of its proprietary technology by rigging a Hellkats 32’ Super-Sport Widebody Catamaran with a twin application of its groundbreaking E-Motion powertrain system. This limited edition “Fulgura I” is scheduled to be on the water in November 2021. Center Console Only (“CCO”), a well-known voice in the boating industry, intends to document the process, ranging from manufacturing the boat, installing the technology, and filming the event.

“We thoroughly appreciate and respect innovators working to push the boating industry forward.  Vision Marine has truly created something special, and we are honored to have the opportunity to showcase its revolutionary E-Motion powertrain system. The combination of Vision Marine and Hellkats Powerboats is guaranteed to turn heads,” said Alan Blanco, CEO of CCO.

“My team and I are extremely excited to partner with Hellkats. This is the perfect opportunity to showcase the capability, reliability and power of our E-Motion powertrain”, stated Alexandre Mongeon, co-founder and CEO of Vision Marine. With top speed expected to surpass 100 mph (160 km/h), Vision Marine intends to position itself as the uncontested leader in the electric boating industry, and moreover, a truly disruptive force to penetrate the traditional ICE boating industry.

After the event, where the “Fulgura I” is expected to shatter the world record for its category, the boat will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to select charities tied to furthering the awareness and cleanup of waterways globally. Mr. Mongeon expressed his strong commitment and continuing mandate to keep waterways clean and safe from pollutants “Vision Marine has always been dedicated to lessening reliance on fossil fuels. This is yet another way for us to help keep our waterways pollution free for future generations”, states Mr. Mongeon.

