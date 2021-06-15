 
Charge Enterprises Launches 'Charge Powerbank' Service for On-the-Go Mobile Device Charging

Autor: Accesswire
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, today announced the launch of a Charge Powerbank service that equips operators of customer venues with on-site customer access to mobile device charging units on a real-time rent-and-return basis.

"Charge Powerbank is the answer to a universal problem for owners of restaurants, bars, and similar venues: customers that cut short their visits when their mobile devices run out of power," said Andrew Fox, Founder and CEO of Charge Enterprises Inc. "Our brand-new Charge Powerbank kiosks enable venue operators to maximize the time and money that customers can spend during their visits by equipping them with on-the-go charging based on a flexible rent-here, return-there model. Powerbank stations are being made available to business owners free of charge as a high-value benefit to customers and perk for employees."

To become a Charge Powerbank venue, venue operators and business owners simply can request a free Powerbank station at charge.us/powerbank. Once it has arrived and is plugged into a power source, the station will be ready for customer or employee rental. Charge Enterprises will install, manage, and maintain the stations at no cost to the venue operator. There is no complicated on-boarding or installation process; simply place the station in your venue in a place that customers can easily access it and plug it in; all the users need to do is download the Charge Powerbank App and follow the instructions.

Renters of Charge Powerbanks can easily charge their devices in three easy steps: 1) download the Charge app from the App Store or Google Play, 2) sign up and scan the QR code on any Powerbank kiosk, and 3) take a Powerbank unit, charge the device, and return the Powerbank at any kiosk location listed in the app.

Charge Enterprises' Infrastructure division operates one of the largest global network of electric charging, storage and service stations for micromobility. Powerbank is the newest offering in Charge Infrastructure's core suite of products which includes Charging Smart-Stations, Charging Smart-Hubs, Digital Smart-Parking, Parking Stations, and Digital Sponsorship Smart-Stations.

