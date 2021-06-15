Lexaria Drug Delivery Platform Enables up to Three-Fold Increase in Oral Delivery of Antiviral Drugs
DehydraTECH™ improves delivery into bloodstream of orally administered remdesivir and ebastine in study VIRAL-A20-2
KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (NASDAQ:LEXXW) (CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce positive results from its tolerability and pharmacokinetic ("PK") animal study VIRAL-A20-2, evaluating DehydraTECH-enabled remdesivir and ebastine.
These findings build upon Lexaria's recent announcement that remdesivir and ebastine processed with DehydraTECH were effective at inhibiting the COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 virus using an in vitro screening assay in infected cells in its study VIRAL-C21-3.
"These are the best results Lexaria has ever generated demonstrating our technology's ability to more effectively deliver antiviral drugs when taken orally," said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria. "We are starting to see circulating drug levels in the bloodstream that are twice or even three-times higher with DehydraTECH than without, which could greatly enhance opportunities to treat viral infections via oral drug delivery."
|
Drug
|
Drug Class
|
Cmax** % Improvement
(ng/mL)
|
Control
(ng/mL)
|
AUClast*** % Improvement
(hr∙ng/mL)
|
Control
(hr∙ng/mL)
|
Remdesivir
*(GS-441524)
|
Nucleotide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor
|
54.5 ± 69.4
110%
(p=0.11)
|
26.4 ± 8.9
|
218.3 ± 244.5
82%
(p=0.12)
|
119.7 ± 35.5
|
Ebastine
|
MPro Inhibitor (a.k.a. 3CL Protease Inhibitor)
|
