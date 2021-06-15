Lexaria Drug Delivery Platform Enables up to Three-Fold Increase in Oral Delivery of Antiviral Drugs

DehydraTECH™ improves delivery into bloodstream of orally administered remdesivir and ebastine in study VIRAL-A20-2KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (NASDAQ:LEXXW) (CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or …

DehydraTECH™ improves delivery into bloodstream of orally administered remdesivir and ebastine in study VIRAL-A20-2

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (NASDAQ:LEXXW) (CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce positive results from its tolerability and pharmacokinetic ("PK") animal study VIRAL-A20-2, evaluating DehydraTECH-enabled remdesivir and ebastine.

These findings build upon Lexaria's recent announcement that remdesivir and ebastine processed with DehydraTECH were effective at inhibiting the COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 virus using an in vitro screening assay in infected cells in its study VIRAL-C21-3.