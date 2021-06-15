Victory Launches Expanded Geological Sampling Program on Smokey Lithium Property

2-3 Week Program Builds Upon Findings from the Geological Reconnaissance Program in Spring/2021 with a View Toward a Drill Program Based Upon ResultsVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has launched an extensive geological sampling program on its recently acquired Smokey Lithium property in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Victory's team of 2 geologists has begun an extensive two-week sampling project on the Smokey Lithium property. The goal of the project is to sample the claystones using Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) analyzers, as well as collecting verification samples for submission for lab analysis.

Previous reconnaissance sampling by Victory Resources Corporation returned anomalous Li in claystone (i.e. >300 ppm Li) on the southwest part of the Smokey Lithium Property. The current sampling program will greatly expand coverage and knowledge on major areas of the Smokey Lithium Property where no previous sampling has occurred. During spring, 2021, the property was mapped by Victory geologists to gather the information to plan the current extensive sampling program.

Pulps from previous sampling by Victory have been used to calibrate the LIBS analyzer, which will allow real time analysis of claystones on the property. These analyses will in turn guide an application for a proposed drill program. Confirmation samples will also be submitted to ALS for analysis.

Victory's Smokey lithium project is a clay lithium property that lies approximately 20 miles north of Clayton Valley, and 20 miles west of American Lithium's flagship lithium project. Smokey Lithium is located 25 km northwest of Noram's Zeus Li Project and 35 km southwest of American Lithium Corporation's Tonopah Lithium Claims Property in southwest Nevada. Esmeralda County Nevada is a prolific region for lithium clay deposits, (Noram, Cypress, American Lithium, Spearmint, Enertopia, Jindalee).

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, Victory Geologist, and a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.

