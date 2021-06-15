 
Sterling Metals Launches Maiden Drill Campaign at the Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project

Autor: Accesswire
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ("Sterling Metals" or the "Company") is very pleased to report the commencement of a maiden drilling program on the Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Sail Pond project …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ("Sterling Metals" or the "Company") is very pleased to report the commencement of a maiden drilling program on the Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Sail Pond project ("Sail Pond" or the "Project") located on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland, Canada. The drilling program will comprise of an initial 7,500 metres with one drill and is expected to take approximately 4 months to complete. Initial drill holes will target the South Zone, where previous exploration campaigns have identified extremely high-grade mineralization with grab sample results up to 4,526.1 g/t Ag, 0.9 g/t Au, 14.9 % Cu, 7.5 % Pb, 5.0 % Sb, and 9.6 % Zn (see Sterling Metals press release dated January 6, 2021). In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the results and interpretation of a gravity survey completed over the South Zone, which will assist with drill targeting.

Mathew Wilson, CEO of Sterling Metals, commented "we want to thank everyone who has helped Sterling get to this point. Since acquiring this project in October of last year, each data point generated has progressively given us greater confidence in our Sail Pond asset. With our fully funded 7500m program, and the plan and funds to expand well beyond this first program, we look forward to seeing what lies beneath this at surface 12km, district scale, high grade project."

Drill Program

Sterling Metals has contracted Logan Drilling Group International out of Stewiacke, Nova Scotia, and Mercator Geological Services out of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia to complete its upcoming initial 7,500 metre program. Assays will be sent to Eastern Analytical in Springdale, approximately 3 hours south of the Sail Pond project. Compilation and interpretation work completed by GoldSpot Discoveries Corp (as announced by Sterling on May 13, 2021) has identified 18 priority drill target locations and a total of 12,485 metres of drill targets. The drill program has been designed to target known surface mineralization as well as geophysical and structural targets in areas that have not been subjected to significant surface exploration.

