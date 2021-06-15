 
Graycliff Exploration Continues Intersecting High Grade Gold Intervals Near Surface Including 52 g/t Gold Over 4.0 Metres

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce limited assay results of the second drill hole from its phase two core drilling program …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce limited assay results of the second drill hole from its phase two core drilling program (see Press Release dated April 22, 2021) on the Company's Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario.

Drill Hole J-9-21 intersected two mineralized intervals five metres ("m") apart, as detailed below:

Drill Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)1

Au (g/t) 2

J-9-21

109.85

110.80

0.95

3.12

116.0

120.0

4.00

52.09

Including

116.4

117.0

0.60

267.00

And

119.0

119.5

0.50

5.56

And

119.5

120.0

0.50

18.50

1 - Reported intervals are down-hole lengths and not true thicknesses. True width of the mineralization cannot be determined due to the early-stage nature of the current program.

Graycliff Exploration Continues Intersecting High Grade Gold Intervals Near Surface Including 52 g/t Gold Over 4.0 Metres TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce limited assay results of the second drill hole from its phase two core drilling program …

