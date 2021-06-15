Graycliff Exploration Continues Intersecting High Grade Gold Intervals Near Surface Including 52 g/t Gold Over 4.0 Metres

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce limited assay results of the second drill hole from its phase two core drilling program …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce limited assay results of the second drill hole from its phase two core drilling program (see Press Release dated April 22, 2021) on the Company's Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario.

Drill Hole J-9-21 intersected two mineralized intervals five metres ("m") apart, as detailed below: