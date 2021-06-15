 
checkAd

TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia

Autor: Accesswire
15.06.2021, 13:00  |  39   |   |   

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the opening of its Baker Mine Camp located within the road connected "Toodoggone Production Corridor" of north-central British …

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the opening of its Baker Mine Camp located within the road connected "Toodoggone Production Corridor" of north-central British Columbia. With the assistance of Chu Cho Industries and in cooperation with TDG's neighbour Benchmark Metals Inc., the final stretch of the Finlay-Nation forest service road which runs from Highway 97 was cleared up to the Baker Camp during the final week of May. TDG's camp management team has mobilized and the 20-person camp at Baker Mine is scheduled to be fully operational by June 28, 2021. TDG's geological team led by VP Exploration, Andy Randell, P.Geo., is expected to arrive in camp by the June 24, 2021.

SHASTA EXPLORATION PROGRAM

The primary focus of TDG's 2021 exploration is a diamond drill program at its former producing high-grade gold-silver Shasta mine. Figure 1 below shows a map of the proposed drill locations for 2021.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1 showing the Permitted Mine Area and proposed drill hole locations for Phase 1 (green) of the Shasta 2021 drill program.

Of TDG's proposed 68 drill holes in the 2021 Shasta drill program, 29 (3,855m total) are included in the Phase 1 drill program, all of which are within the existing Permitted Mine Area ("PMA"). Phase 2 drill holes are also largely within the PMA and are dependent on results of Phase 1 activities.

In TDG's news release of March 03, 2021, TDG published an exploration target range for Shasta of 0.90 - 1.47 million ounces of gold-equivalent based on recompilation of historical drilling information. The purpose of the proposed drilling is threefold: (1) to confirm the validity of historical drill assays; (2) to drill test known extensions to the existing mineralization around the historical mine workings; and, (3) to drill test for continuity of mineralization between historically identified zones. Drilling is expected to commence around mid-July after mapping and surface studies are complete along with relogging of the historical core which is stacked at Shasta.

Less than 50% of the historical drill core at Shasta was assayed. TDG will attempt to reassay sections of the historical core wherever possible. Historical drilling at Shasta was BQ diameter, whereas TDG intends to drill NQ2 and HQ diameter core with the aim of providing larger and more representative sampling of quartz carbonate stockwork and brecciation that exists as a mineralized halo surrounding the fault controlled, higher grade hanging wall that was the target of the historical mine operations.

Seite 1 von 3
TDG Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the opening of its Baker Mine Camp located within the road connected "Toodoggone Production Corridor" of north-central British …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
WidePoint's Subsidiary Soft-ex Awarded Microsoft Co-sell Ready Status for Innovative UC Voice ...
K-12 Educators Invited to Attend Free Virtual Re.school GSA Forum 2021 on Post-Pandemic Structural ...
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Second Sale to a Canadian Licensed Cultivator Customer
Cinedigm Finalizes Acquisition of Advanced Streaming Technology Platform FoundationTV; Forms ...
Unique Fabricating, Inc. Announces Extension of Forbearance Agreement through February 28, 2022
PPX Announces Application to Partially Revoke Cease Trade Order
Infield Minerals Outlines Silver-Gold Target Area at the Desperado Project in Nevada
Sarama Resources Provides Update on Permitting and Corporate Activities
Avidian Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.06.21
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
01.06.21
TDG Gold Corp. Announces 30-Year Extensions to Baker and Shasta Mining Leases, Toodoggone Production Corridor, British Columbia