TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the opening of its Baker Mine Camp located within the road connected "Toodoggone Production Corridor" of north-central British …

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the opening of its Baker Mine Camp located within the road connected "Toodoggone Production Corridor" of north-central British Columbia. With the assistance of Chu Cho Industries and in cooperation with TDG's neighbour Benchmark Metals Inc., the final stretch of the Finlay-Nation forest service road which runs from Highway 97 was cleared up to the Baker Camp during the final week of May. TDG's camp management team has mobilized and the 20-person camp at Baker Mine is scheduled to be fully operational by June 28, 2021. TDG's geological team led by VP Exploration, Andy Randell, P.Geo., is expected to arrive in camp by the June 24, 2021.

The primary focus of TDG's 2021 exploration is a diamond drill program at its former producing high-grade gold-silver Shasta mine. Figure 1 below shows a map of the proposed drill locations for 2021.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1 showing the Permitted Mine Area and proposed drill hole locations for Phase 1 (green) of the Shasta 2021 drill program.

Of TDG's proposed 68 drill holes in the 2021 Shasta drill program, 29 (3,855m total) are included in the Phase 1 drill program, all of which are within the existing Permitted Mine Area ("PMA"). Phase 2 drill holes are also largely within the PMA and are dependent on results of Phase 1 activities.

In TDG's news release of March 03, 2021, TDG published an exploration target range for Shasta of 0.90 - 1.47 million ounces of gold-equivalent based on recompilation of historical drilling information. The purpose of the proposed drilling is threefold: (1) to confirm the validity of historical drill assays; (2) to drill test known extensions to the existing mineralization around the historical mine workings; and, (3) to drill test for continuity of mineralization between historically identified zones. Drilling is expected to commence around mid-July after mapping and surface studies are complete along with relogging of the historical core which is stacked at Shasta.

Less than 50% of the historical drill core at Shasta was assayed. TDG will attempt to reassay sections of the historical core wherever possible. Historical drilling at Shasta was BQ diameter, whereas TDG intends to drill NQ2 and HQ diameter core with the aim of providing larger and more representative sampling of quartz carbonate stockwork and brecciation that exists as a mineralized halo surrounding the fault controlled, higher grade hanging wall that was the target of the historical mine operations.