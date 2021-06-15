CTT Pharmaceuticals Existing Canadian Patent Confirmed to Include Psychedelic Applications

Company Advancing Licensing and Partnership NegotiationsPatent Applications Accepted in Australia and Jamaica - Grants Anticipated ShortlyHAMILTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc., (the "Company" or "CTT") (OTC …

HAMILTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc., (the "Company" or "CTT") (OTC PINK:CTTH), an innovative life sciences company with a portfolio of IP in novel drug delivery systems, announced today that Canadian law firm Gowlings WLC confirmed that CTT's Canadian patent CA2624110 covering Orally Administrable Wafers applies to all forms of Psychedelic applications.

Gowlings legal counsel commented as follows: "The Canadian patent is quite broad. It is not limited with respect to including any particular pharmaceutical agent and thus… this patent would cover a film including any additional ingredient, including any drug such as a psychedelic drug, cannabinoids, etc."

Psychedelics

The Company holds valuable intellectual property in regards the applicability of its technology across a number of active ingredients. The Company's patents granted in Canada provide wide range protection and cover additional applications in Psychedelics applications including but not limited to psilocybin, DMT, MDMA, LSD and Ketamine. The advantages of the CTT sublingual strips in are numerous, including increased bioavailability of the active ingredient, rapid onset of action and accurate micro-dosing. In particular, the accuracy of the CTT strips as a delivery technology is meeting with great interest, as this is an area of great importance in the delivery of powerful active ingredients for therapeutic purposes. CTT is involved in discussions with a number of companies active in both the medical and recreational spaces and anticipates making further announcements within the coming months.

Partnerships

Following the unilateral dissolution of its partnership by Aurora and the subsequent filing of a statement of claim by CTT, the Company has entered into numerous discussions on potential partnerships, licensing agreements and business combinations for the ongoing commercialization of CTT's highly successful sublingual strips. The Company is pleased to report that due diligence and negotiations on a number of potential outcomes are now in advanced discussions. While no guarantee can be given in regards to the successful outcome of these negotiations, management is optimistic that a positive outcome(s) will be achieved.