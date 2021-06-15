LeanLife Announces Appointment of Financial Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE:LLP)(FSE:LL1) (the "Company"), announces it has entered into an agreement to engage Capital Markets Expert, Daniel Cruz, as financial advisor. Mr. Cruz will lead and oversee the …

Daniel Cruz noted, "I see tremendous growth potential with the proven brand of Mike Tyson and his drink Iron Energy. LeanLife is the exclusive distributor of Iron Energy for North America, and the product is also currently available in more than fifty countries. This international presence brings great potential, and I am excited to be able to assist in the further growth of LeanLife."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE:LLP)(FSE:LL1) (the "Company"), announces it has entered into an agreement to engage Capital Markets Expert, Daniel Cruz, as financial advisor. Mr. Cruz will lead and oversee the finance function for the Company in respect of financing and financial planning, and treasury and debt management, as the company progresses with its branded energy drinks and Omega-3 products.

Daniel has a background working with beverage companies such as Russell Breweries which IPO'd in 2005 on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Daniel worked intimately with Russell Beer, raising them funds over a ten-year period. Russel Beer collaborated with the Canadian Football league and athletes of the BC Lions launching Lions Lager which was a first of its Kind. The Exit of Russell breweries was completed in 2017 and all brands associated with the company continue to thrive.

Daniel Cruz is an experienced financial industry professional having worked for 12 years as a senior investment advisor at Canadian broker dealers where he gained experience in equity research, asset management, investor relations, corporate finance, and venture capital. Mr. Cruz was one of the youngest Senior Investment Advisors at Canaccord Financial Inc. in 2010. He is also a co-founder of Liquid Media Group Inc., a Nasdaq listed issuer. During his tenure as CFO over the past few years he helped the company list on Nasdaq and raised over $20 million dollars.

Stan Lis, CEO stated " Daniel's extensive experience in global finance and operations, as well as his track record of financing companies such as ours, will be critical as we continue to grow and expand our markets. On behalf of the entire LeanLife team, I welcome Daniel and look forward to his contributions."

Pursuant to the agreement Mr. Cruz will receive 300,000 common shares of the Company as an inducement and for present contributions.

The Company also announces the granting of 3.2 million stock options to consultants at a rate of $0.08 per share for periods of up to three years.