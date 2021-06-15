 
 VIQ Solutions Hires Sales Leaders to Accelerate Growth in Insurance and Criminal Justice Industries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 13:30  |  45   |   |   

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX: VQS and OTC Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced hiring two sales leaders within the Sales organization to drive growth and support VIQ’s digital transformation initiatives.

Sharon Schwans is appointed Director of Sales, Insurance Services. She brings nearly 15 years of industry experience, with past roles in sales productivity, account management, and business development. Ms Schwans’ background includes managing key accounts and the sales of insurance products and services for top companies including Genworth Financial Thrivent Financial, John Hancock, Wells Fargo, and York Risk Services. She holds a BS Marketing from San Diego State University, and an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Stephen Gaus is appointed to Director of Sales, Criminal Justice and Partner Relations. He brings nearly 25 years of industry experience, with past roles in business development, sales and strategic alliances, public sector sales and channel strategy from his various roles at Verizon, Opti-Script and Siemens. Prior to joining VIQ Solutions, Mr. Gaus was the Director of Business Development at the Leapfrog Group, a District of Columbia based nonprofit Hospital Quality and Safety transparency organization where he developed new markets and supported Leapfrog’s partner network.

“This is the beginning of a broad global expansion designed to extend our footprint and deliver AI-powered workflows to support the monetization of the vast amount of digital content recorded annually,” said Susan Sumner, VIQ President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our investment in sales and marketing will continue to drive our leadership position worldwide.”

“Through bold innovation and thoughtful risk-taking our leadership team has positioned VIQ for the significant growth of our world-class solutions and services,” said Sebastien Paré, VIQ Chief Executive Officer. “With the new omnibus plan, we continue to align the best interests of the company and our shareholders with the best interest of the executive team, to position VIQ for long-term value creation.”

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com or call 800- 263-9947.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, media, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

