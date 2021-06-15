Organicell Announces Positive Results of Their Expanded Access Trial for the Treatment of Mild to Moderate COVID-19 Using ZofinTM

The trial was conducted at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) in Houston, TX. The administration of Zofin TM was well tolerated in all enrolled subjects, with no adverse events. Chest X-ray data demonstrated that 75% of subjects had bilateral opacities caused by COVID-19 infection at day 0 (baseline), prior to Zofin TM treatment. Thirty days after Zofin TM treatment, chest X-ray data showed 83% of treated subjects had normal lung imaging, indicating complete recovery. There was also a significant decrease in biomarker levels like CRP, IL-6, and TNF-α at day 14, 21, and 30 when compared to the respective control with p-values less than p < 0.05, p < 0.01 and p < 0.001, respectively. Organicell intends to submit results for scientific peer review and publication.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BPSR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of regenerative therapies, today announced the outcome of their expanded access (EA) intermediate size patient population trial (NCT04657406) which:

Organicell will immediately submit this data to the FDA for a requested amendment to their approved IND (NCT04384445) to perform a placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial to confirm safety and efficacy in a randomized fashion.

“There are only a few evidence-based treatments for acute COVID-19 that are appropriate for use in the outpatient setting. We are extremely pleased by the outcome of this analysis, which provides strong evidence that ZofinTM may be an effective treatment for patients who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19, hospitalization, or both if no treatment is given,” said Vincent Friedewald, MD, FACC, FACP, Primary Investigator at UMMC, Houston, TX.

“The study results mark an important step in our journey to bring forward a biological drug capable of helping end this devastating pandemic,” said Mari Mitrani, M.D. Ph.D., Chief Science Officer of Organicell.

ABOUT ZOFINTM

ZofinTM is an acellular biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs, without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent. This product contains over 300 growth factors, cytokines, and chemokines as well as extracellular vesicles/nanoparticles derived from perinatal tissues. Zofin is currently being tested in a phase I/II randomized, double blinded, placebo trial to evaluate the safety and potential efficacy of intravenous infusion of Zofin for the treatment of moderate to SARS related to COVID-19 infection.