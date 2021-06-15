Stratasys Introduces New PolyJet 3D Printing Solutions to Inject Superior Design Capabilities

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced two new PolyJet 3D printers, the Stratasys J35 Pro and the Stratasys J55 Prime, along with new software solutions for research and packaging prototyping.

Stratasys J35 Pro PolyJet 3D Printer (Photo: Business Wire)

Stratasys has accelerated its pace of innovation using PolyJet technology as designers and engineers work to bring new and better products to market faster and more efficiently. The J35 Pro represents the first multi-material 3D printer for the desktop from Stratasys, while the J55 Prime extends the value of the J55 3D printer to include a new set of versatile materials providing tactile, textual, and sensory capabilities in addition to full color.

“We’re in the business of helping designers and engineers translate whatever they can imagine into reality,” said Shamir Shoham, vice president of design for Stratasys. “Through the versatility of multi-material PolyJet 3D printing, our customers can create models and packaging prototypes not only quickly and efficiently, but with remarkable realism that stands out against other 3D printing technology.”

J35 Pro Brings Multi-Material PolyJet Printing to the Desktop at Affordable Prices

The new versatile J35 Pro 3D printer accommodates everything from concept modeling to high-fidelity, realistic, fully functioning models. This new all-in-one, multi-material desktop 3D printer is ideal for the engineering and design office setting. With the J35 Pro, users have the option to combine a variety of materials, including Vero UltraClear, that can be printed simultaneously giving engineers and designers the versatility to produce parts that match their exact needs. The printer can incorporate up to three materials that can be printed as single material parts or combined on the same model part, on the same tray. Applications include over-molding, filling simulation and printing in full grey scale

“We find that we spend a great deal of time creating and testing models. If a customer had changes or if it doesn’t work as expected, we would have to go through the process over again. By bringing the J35 Pro into our office, we can now create the models and prototypes in-house, in a day – giving us the ability to iterate, correct errors and more efficiently verify designs with our customers,” said Yaniv Adir, project manager for Taga Innovations, Ltd, a manufacturing engineering company in Tel Aviv, Israel. “This printer has allowed us to revolutionize the way in which we do business.”