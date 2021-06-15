EVgo Expands Executive Leadership Team With Four New Hires

“The leadership, talent and public markets expertise brought by these seasoned executives reinforce EVgo’s position at the helm of the EV charging sector,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “I am thrilled to welcome Francine, Chris, Ted, and Karren onboard as we accelerate the shift to an all-electric future for transportation and deploy fast and convenient charging for drivers across the country.”

EVgo , the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced four additions to its leadership team: Francine Sullivan as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, Christopher O’Toole as Vice President of Strategy, Analytics and Network Planning, Ted Brooks as Vice President of Investor Relations, and Karren Fink as Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

Francine Sullivan has spent the past 16 years in the clean energy sector, building an extensive international legal career focusing on major transactions, finance and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Prior to joining EVgo, she held a variety of executive positions at REC, a publicly listed integrated solar and advanced materials company, including Chief Legal Officer and Vice President, Business Development. There, she helped build REC’s EV battery business by developing strategic partnerships with battery technology companies. Previously, she was part of the energy group at Milbank’s Los Angeles office. Sullivan has also held positions with leading corporate London-based law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, in its Asian and European offices, as well as Australian firm King & Wood Mallesons in its Melbourne and Sydney offices. An Australian native, she received her Bachelor of Laws (Honors) and a Bachelor of Commerce (Economics & Finance) from the University of Melbourne and is admitted to the Bar in both California and New York.

With significant career experience deploying 21st century infrastructure, Christopher O’Toole will join EVgo from Comcast, where he was responsible for strategic network deployment for Comcast Business. In his role, O’Toole leveraged advanced analytics and geographic information system (GIS) tools to identify attractive investments and achieve greater scale and construction efficiencies for Comcast. Previously, O’Toole spent nearly a decade in business, finance and corporate leadership roles at Level 3 Communications (now Lumen), where he negotiated major acquisitions and commercial deals, helping the company build and grow its enterprise business. He received a B.A. from Yale University and earned his M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Chris starts at EVgo in early July.