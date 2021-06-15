OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes due 2027

OMFC intends to allocate an amount equivalent to the net proceeds of the offering to finance or re-finance, in part or in full, a portfolio of new or existing loans that meet the eligibility criteria of the OneMain Social Bond Framework to advance our goal of enabling access to responsible financial products and services for vulnerable and/or historically underserved populations.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) (“OMH”) announced today that its direct, wholly-owned subsidiary OneMain Finance Corporation (“OMFC”) is proposing to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2027 (the “2027 notes”), subject to market and other conditions. The 2027 notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured basis by OMH (the “guarantee”). There can be no assurance that the offering of the 2027 notes will be consummated.

The company has partnered with Neuberger Berman who has placed an anchor order in this inaugural social bond offering. Such purchase is subject to customary closing conditions and the consummation of the offering is not contingent upon the purchase of the notes by Neuberger Berman.

The 2027 notes offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. OMH and OMFC have filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates and will file a final prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and base prospectus in that registration statement and other documents OMH and OMFC have filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about OMH and OMFC and the offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus for the offering may be obtained by contacting: BNP Paribas Securities Corp., 787 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Syndicate Desk, Tel: (800) 854-5674 or by emailing new.york.syndicate@bnpparibas.com, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Tel: (800) 831-9146 or by emailing prospectus@citi.com, or Mizuho Securities USA LLC, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020, Attention: Debt Capital Markets, Tel: (866) 271-7403.