Sage Therapeutics to Host Conference Call

Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced it will host a live webcast this morning, June 15, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review topline results from the Phase 3 WATERFALL Study evaluating zuranolone for major depressive disorder.

