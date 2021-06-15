 
Broadcom Delivers Industry-First Value Stream Management Solution that Seamlessly Combines Planning and Agile Management Capabilities

Leading-Edge Software Integration Improves Enterprise Alignment and Efficiency

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced new, industry-first capabilities for Value Stream Management (VSM) in its ValueOps software portfolio, seamlessly combining the proven investment planning features of Clarity with the advanced Agile management capabilities of Rally software. This new integration delivers a unified solution for business and IT leaders to create and manage consistent value streams that span the enterprise, eliminating friction between roles, reducing cycle times, and improving quality.

“Our implementation of VSM provides executives with a major leap forward in how they can understand and analyze priorities, capacity, progress, and results within their organizations,” said Serge Lucio, vice president and general manager, Enterprise Software Division, Broadcom. “ValueOps from Broadcom is the first solution to extend the concept of a value stream beyond DevOps and operational roles. This new leading-edge solution encompasses metrics and capabilities that matter to business leaders most, tracking value through a continuous product lifecycle and demonstrating significant returns on their investments.”

First to Combine Enterprise-Grade Investment Planning with Agile Management

In the recent report, “Integrated Value Stream Management Benefits Business and Development Leaders,” Forrester Research notes: “Agile and DevOps are key transformation practices for software delivery teams— but they are not enough. VSM helps teams identify waste and focus on value, while providing end-to-end visibility to all stakeholders from planning to production1.”

Broadcom Software’s ValueOps solution delivers on the promise of VSM as the first to combine business and investment-oriented product management, providing advanced operationally focused Agile planning and management capabilities. The integration of Broadcom’s proven Clarity and Rally software products enables every role within an enterprise to manage, track and analyze unified value streams with a consistent value orientation and methodology. Combining these leading-edge tools delivers the crucial insights tailored to meet the needs and requirements of each discipline.

