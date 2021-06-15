Zscaler 2021 “Exposed” Report Reveals Corporate and Cloud Infrastructures More at Risk Than Ever From Expanded Attack Surfaces

The report analyzed the attack surface of 1,500 companies, uncovering more than 202,000 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs), 49% of those being classified as “Critical” or “High” severity

The report found nearly 400,000 servers exposed and discoverable over the internet for these 1,500 companies, with 47% of supported protocols being outdated and vulnerable

Public clouds posed a particular risk of exposure, with over 60,500 exposed instances across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure Cloud, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP)



SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced the release of “Exposed” , the industry’s first global report on the state of corporate attack surfaces. Based on data sourced between February 2020 and April 2021, the report provides a first-ever look at the impact of attack surface exposure during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the report, Zscaler notes that as businesses began offering more remote work options, their attack surfaces grew concurrently with their dispersed workforce. Coupled with increased reliance on public cloud services and vulnerable enterprise VPNs , large organizations not using zero trust security became more vulnerable to network intrusion attacks. “Exposed” identifies the most common attack surface trends by geography and company size while spotlighting the industry’s most vulnerable to public cloud exposure, malware, ransomware, and data breaches.

“The sheer amount of information that is being shared today is concerning because it is all essentially an attack surface,” said Nathan Howe, Vice President, Emerging Technology at Zscaler. “Anything that can be accessed can be exploited by unauthorized or malicious users, creating new risks for businesses that don’t have complete awareness and control of their network exposure. Our goal with this report is to provide a view of what the internet sees of a company’s information landscape and offer useful tips on how to mitigate risk. By understanding their individual attack surfaces and deploying appropriate security measures, including zero trust architecture, companies can better protect their application infrastructure from recurring vulnerabilities that allow attackers to steal data, sabotage systems, or hold networks hostage for ransom.”