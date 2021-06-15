 
Oncorus to Host Investor Day Featuring its IV-Administered Synthetic Viral RNA (vRNA) Immunotherapy Platform and Lead Synthetic vRNA Product Candidates

  • Virtual event will take place on June 21, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Oncorus’ novel approach leverages selectively self-amplifying vRNA encoding for oncolytic viruses encapsulated within lipid nanoparticles (LNPs)
  • Oncorus’ leadership will discuss its Synthetic vRNA Platform and lead Synthetic vRNA candidates, ONCR-021 and ONCR-788, as well as its state-of-the-art process development and GMP manufacturing facility
  • Guest speaker: Leena Ghandi, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Center for Cancer Therapeutic Innovation at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced that it will host an upcoming investor day featuring its intravenous (IV)-administered Synthetic viral RNA (vRNA) Immunotherapy Platform, and its recently nominated lead Synthetic vRNA Immunotherapy product candidates, ONCR-021 and ONCR-788. The virtual event will take place on June 21, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. ET.

Oncorus Synthetic vRNA Immunotherapies Day Agenda

  • Leena Ghandi, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Center for Cancer Therapeutic Innovation at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, will be a featured speaker at the event. Dr. Ghandi will review current clinical practice and the potential for IV-administered viral immunotherapies to address significant unmet needs.
  • Oncorus leadership will discuss the company’s pioneering IV-administered approach, which involves encapsulating the genomes of RNA viruses known to kill cancer cells (i.e., oncolytic viruses, or OVs) within a lipid nanoparticle (or LNP), creating a Synthetic vRNA immunotherapy. Oncorus’ novel Synthetic vRNA approach holds the potential for repeat IV administration and avoids the challenge of neutralizing antibodies seen in previous approaches with IV-administered, naturally-occurring OVs.
  • Oncorus will review preclinical data supporting the ONCR-021 and ONCR-788 candidate nominations and discuss current clinical development plans for each program. ONCR-021 encodes an optimized strain of Coxsackievirus A21 (CVA21), and ONCR-788 encodes a modified version of the Seneca Valley Virus (SVV).
  • Finally, the company will also provide an overview of its 88,000 square foot state-of-the-art process development and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing facility in Andover, Mass., which it anticipates will be operational for GMP manufacturing in the first half of 2023.

A live webcast of the event will be available to registered attendees under the Investors and Media section of Oncorus’ website at https://investors.oncorus.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be archived on Oncorus’ site for 60 days following the event.

