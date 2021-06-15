Community Redevelopment Appoints Joseph Gibbons to Its Board of Directors and Newly Formed Audit Committee

Mr. Gibbons currently serves as the President of Gibbons Consulting Group, a consulting practice providing expertise in areas such as Business Consulting, Community Relations, Community Redevelopment, Government Consulting (Federal / State / Local), Energy Consulting, and Religious and Faith Based Group Outreach. As an Independent Board Member for Community Redevelopment, Mr. Gibbons will act on behalf of the shareholders to make overall policy decisions and provide oversight. Mr. Gibbons will also serve as an Independent member of Community Redevelopment's Audit Committee. The general role of Community Redevelopment's Audit Committee will be to assist the Board in monitoring its financial reporting process and related internal fiscal matters.

MIAMI, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosswind Renewable Energy Corp. dba Community Redevelopment (OTC: CWNR) ("the Company"), a community oriented real estate redeveloper targeting economic growth and opportunity zones in secondary and tertiary markets, announced today that it has appointed Joseph "Joe" Gibbons to its Board of Directors and as a member of the newly formed Audit Committee.

Charles Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of Community Redevelopment, said, “We are honored to have Joe Gibbons join our team as a member of our Board of Directors and our newly formed Audit Committee. We have been seeking independent Board members who share in the excitement, acceptance, and vision for our plan to develop mixed-use and transit oriented projects that are environmentally conscious and promote new urbanism. Joe's 50+ years of business experience, particularly in operations, business development and legal regulatory and governmental processes will be invaluable to our Board. We look forward to his advice and guidance."

Prior to founding a computer retail and distribution business in Michigan, Mr. Gibbons worked in sales management and marketing with IBM. He also served as President and General Manager of NER Dataproducts of Canada, a computer manufacturing and distribution company, and Ackerman LLP, a leading U. S. law firm, as a Public Policy Advisor. His early success allowed him to be appointed to the White House Conference on Small Business and recognized on the cover of Nation’s Business Magazine 1984. He was also recognized by the Small Business Administration as the “Minority Businessperson of the Year” for the Midwest Region in 1985 and as Chivas Regal’s Entrepreneur of the Year in 1986.