CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Achieves Substantial Year-Over-Year Results for May 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH) (CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for its Nevada wholly owned subsidiaries for the month of May 2021 with net revenues of $1.9M and a gross margin of 53.6%. These results represent a 87.7% year-over-year increase in revenue and 8.7% increase in gross margin. The Company also began production of City Trees products in New Mexico through its partnership with local producer, Herbal Edibles, in the month of May.

CLS Nevada May 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights