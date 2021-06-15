Novamind to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics Conference on June 17, 2021

Novamind to be featured in panel discussions on the disruptive potential of psychedelic treatmentsTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health …

Novamind's CEO and Director, Yaron Conforti, will present the Company's vision for rapidly scaling access to psychedelic medicine through its network of specialized psychiatry clinics, and will describe its research partnerships with prominent pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions. The corporate presentation will be available to registered Conference attendees for on-demand viewing beginning at 7:00 AM EST on June 17 th .

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce its participation in the H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond Conference (the "Conference"), taking place virtually on Thursday, June 17 th , 2021.

Novamind will participate in two panels:

Mr. Conforti will appear in a panel titled Disruptive Psychopharmacology - An Introduction to Psychedelics and the Coming Revolution in Psychiatry at 9:00 AM EST

Novamind's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Reid Robison, will appear on a separate panel titled Patient Experience and Commercial Considerations When Launching Psychoactive Agents in Psychiatry at 2:00 PM EST

"Novamind has over five years of operational expertise with psychedelic medicine, a track record of innovative treatment protocol development, and strong clinical research partnerships with blue-chip pharmaceutical companies," said Mr. Conforti. "I'm excited to share our vision for the next chapter of mental health treatment at the Conference."

Qualified investors can learn more about the H.C. Wainwright conference and register to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Novamind's management here.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics, retreats, and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales & trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information, visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

