Sparta(TM) Bolsters its TruckSuite(TM) and Sparta Health Group(TM) Divisions by Signing an MOU to Acquire Position in USA Based WorkPlace Pathogen Protection Company, SBL

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Austin, Texas based SBL Testing Technologies USA Inc. ("SBL USA") to acquire a minority position in SBL USA.

The agreement will provide Sparta expanded market coverage in both the United States and abroad for its recently announced workplace virus protection program and will provide Sparta's TruckSuite™ and Sparta Health division's access to important new technologies related to the fight against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. This includes a recently acquired distributorship for SAFE ENTRY STATION, an advanced AI screening technology, developed by Canadian based Predictmedix Inc. (PMED)(PMEDF) in partnership with Toronto based JUICEWORKS. The system is designed to rapidly screen individuals for symptoms associated with COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory infectious diseases. The system can also be configured to screen for THC and alcohol impairment. The agreement between Sparta and SBL will also involve a line of soon-to-be introduced saliva-based point-of-use rapid-tests for COVID-19 screening. As part of the arrangement, Sparta has committed to assisting SBL in its efforts to secure initial rounds of business development funding.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sparta will acquire a minority position in SBL USA, immediately opening additional sales channels to international industrial clients (especially in the industrial energy and resource sector) and will allow for SBL to provide its products to Sparta's TruckSuite™ and Sparta Health Group™ clients. Sparta also has an option to expand its position based on certain milestones being achieved.

Before even turning to any of Sparta's divisional sales channels, and only utilizing SBL's established networks, orders for more than sixty workplace virus protection systems are projected to be in house by the end of 2021. Once sales training has been completed with the Sparta team, updated proformas can be made available.

"When finalized, we believe this agreement will not only allow us the ability to better fulfill plans to expand our reach internationally, but it will bring significant value to our customers because it will give us quick, easy access to some of today's most advanced technologies and tools related to both COVID-19 mitigation and to some important new areas of concern expressed by our present customer base," said Sparta President, John O'Bireck.