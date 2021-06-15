FinCanna Capital Announces 100% Owned ezGreen Software Approved by the City of Adelanto, California as the Official Point-of-Sale Vendor for Licensed Cannabis Events

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB:FNNZF), is pleased to announce its wholly owned portfolio company that owns the proprietary ezGreen Point of Sale (POS) software has been approved by …

The official approval by the city of Adelanto is an important endorsement for ezGreen's POS as it highlights the efficacy of its software with respect to real-time, compliant tax reporting by dispensaries, an important source of revenue for any legal cannabis jurisdiction nationally. Additionally, it positions ezGreen to showcase its POS solution which includes fully customizable compliance reporting, workflow management, business analytics and more to dispensaries participating in city sanctioned cannabis events.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. (" FinCanna ") (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB:FNNZF), is pleased to announce its wholly owned portfolio company that owns the proprietary ezGreen Point of Sale (POS) software has been approved by the City of Adelanto , California as the official Point of Sale vendor for city sanctioned cannabis events.

Mike Coner, President of ezGreen stated, "We began our conversations with the City of Adelanto pre-Covid and are glad to see the Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC) opening up the restrictions on Cannabis events throughout California. The need for the city to generate real time analytics and inventory reports will allow Adelanto city officials to rectify taxes at the conclusion of each event and get paid before the vendors leave the property. This is a common pain point for regulators working with vendors that join events from all over the state. Adelanto is positioned between Los Angeles and Las Vegas with a large baseball stadium being used for safe, compliant, outdoor licensed cannabis events, and we are very pleased to be working with them."

The city of Adelanto, located approximately 85 miles northeast of Los Angeles, has approved ezGreen Compliance as the official Point of Sale vendor for licensed cannabis events held within its jurisdiction. The ezGreen POS was selected as it assists vendors in effectively tracking inventory and sales for efficient tax reporting and collection for the city as well as the state of California through the BCC and METRC track and trace program.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO of FinCanna Capital said, "We've always maintained that ezGreen's POS software is the best in the industry, and this endorsement by the city of Adelanto further supports our belief. Legal jurisdictions across the US are keenly aware of the potential tax revenue to be derived from legal cannabis sales and accurate real-time tracking and reporting of sales is essential to the collection of those tax revenues. Additionally, the ezGreen POS solution addresses the pressing need for compliance reporting and the business analytics needed for dispensary owners to run their businesses more effectively."