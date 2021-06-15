 
checkAd

FinCanna Capital Announces 100% Owned ezGreen Software Approved by the City of Adelanto, California as the Official Point-of-Sale Vendor for Licensed Cannabis Events

Autor: Accesswire
15.06.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB:FNNZF), is pleased to announce its wholly owned portfolio company that owns the proprietary ezGreen Point of Sale (POS) software has been approved by …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB:FNNZF), is pleased to announce its wholly owned portfolio company that owns the proprietary ezGreen Point of Sale (POS) software has been approved by the City of Adelanto, California as the official Point of Sale vendor for city sanctioned cannabis events.

The official approval by the city of Adelanto is an important endorsement for ezGreen's POS as it highlights the efficacy of its software with respect to real-time, compliant tax reporting by dispensaries, an important source of revenue for any legal cannabis jurisdiction nationally. Additionally, it positions ezGreen to showcase its POS solution which includes fully customizable compliance reporting, workflow management, business analytics and more to dispensaries participating in city sanctioned cannabis events.

Mike Coner, President of ezGreen stated, "We began our conversations with the City of Adelanto pre-Covid and are glad to see the Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC) opening up the restrictions on Cannabis events throughout California. The need for the city to generate real time analytics and inventory reports will allow Adelanto city officials to rectify taxes at the conclusion of each event and get paid before the vendors leave the property. This is a common pain point for regulators working with vendors that join events from all over the state. Adelanto is positioned between Los Angeles and Las Vegas with a large baseball stadium being used for safe, compliant, outdoor licensed cannabis events, and we are very pleased to be working with them."

The city of Adelanto, located approximately 85 miles northeast of Los Angeles, has approved ezGreen Compliance as the official Point of Sale vendor for licensed cannabis events held within its jurisdiction. The ezGreen POS was selected as it assists vendors in effectively tracking inventory and sales for efficient tax reporting and collection for the city as well as the state of California through the BCC and METRC track and trace program.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO of FinCanna Capital said, "We've always maintained that ezGreen's POS software is the best in the industry, and this endorsement by the city of Adelanto further supports our belief. Legal jurisdictions across the US are keenly aware of the potential tax revenue to be derived from legal cannabis sales and accurate real-time tracking and reporting of sales is essential to the collection of those tax revenues. Additionally, the ezGreen POS solution addresses the pressing need for compliance reporting and the business analytics needed for dispensary owners to run their businesses more effectively."

Seite 1 von 3
FinCanna Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FinCanna Capital Announces 100% Owned ezGreen Software Approved by the City of Adelanto, California as the Official Point-of-Sale Vendor for Licensed Cannabis Events VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB:FNNZF), is pleased to announce its wholly owned portfolio company that owns the proprietary ezGreen Point of Sale (POS) software has been approved by …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
WidePoint's Subsidiary Soft-ex Awarded Microsoft Co-sell Ready Status for Innovative UC Voice ...
K-12 Educators Invited to Attend Free Virtual Re.school GSA Forum 2021 on Post-Pandemic Structural ...
Cinedigm Finalizes Acquisition of Advanced Streaming Technology Platform FoundationTV; Forms ...
Unique Fabricating, Inc. Announces Extension of Forbearance Agreement through February 28, 2022
PPX Announces Application to Partially Revoke Cease Trade Order
Infield Minerals Outlines Silver-Gold Target Area at the Desperado Project in Nevada
Avidian Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
RF Industries Reports Sequential Sales Growth of 11% in Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021; Reiterates ...
PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Inc. Announces Today That It Has Secured A Funding Of $500,000 For Its ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award