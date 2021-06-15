 
Home Design Brand Yellowpop Raises $4 Million In Funding

The global home brand and leader in the LED neon sign space closes Series A funding round with plans of continued expansion.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowpop, the home brand specializing in LED neon signs announced today a closure of $4 million in Series A funding. Yellowpop plans to utilize the capital to continue its global expansion through 2021 and further develop as a lifestyle and home brand, providing consumers with a unique means of decorating their homes with thoughtful and trendy LED neon designs.

Jeremy Cortial & Ruben Grigri, co-founders of Yellowpop

The round included participation from Eutopia, a distinguished Paris- and New York-based early-stage venture capital fund. They invest in consumer startups with a purpose who are rethinking the way people eat, dress, exercise, and feel.

Yellowpop's funding builds upon a tremendously successful two years since its launch for the young brand, which has partnered with creators, designers, and artists on limited-edition collections like Jonathan Adler, Sarah Bahbah, André Saraiva, Susan Alexandra, Clara Bergel, David Elia, Emily Eldridge, Girl Knew York, and Jean Andre.

"We're both super passionate about art, fashion, and lifestyle. That's why we created a brand that combines them all! Yellowpop is about helping people create spaces that bring joy and are uniquely theirs. We can't wait to keep working with incredible creative minds and create even more exciting products and collaborations in the years to come." said Jeremy Cortial and Ruben Grigri, founders of Yellowpop, "We are thrilled that Eutopia shares our vision and we can't wait to see what we will create together."

Beyond the brand's signature LED neon signs, Yellowpop plans to use the funding to expand and develop its product line into a holistic home decor brand, beginning with new partnerships featuring blue-chip artists and brick-and-mortar retail locations in cities like New York, Paris, and London. Yellowpop will also be adding over a dozen new roles to their team - many of which will focus on improving product quality and fostering more sustainable practices.

"With innovative products and an engaging brand story, Yellowpop is redefining the home decor space by offering consumers something that expresses their individuality and unique sense of self," said Antoine Régis of Eutopia. "We're excited to see Yellowpop's continued momentum in the market with offerings that speak to such a broad range of people."

