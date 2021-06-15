Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Attending the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, will be presenting at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on June 22, 2021, at 4:25 p.m. ET. Investors and all other interested parties can access the live webcast and replay of the executive management presentation at the Company’s website: ir.hofreco.com.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

