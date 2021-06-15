UiPath Community Grows to More Than 1.5 Million Members And UiPath Announces Three New Features to Increase Career Opportunities

Jobs in automation are among the fastest emerging careers worldwide. According to a recent survey by Bain & Company, organizations are moving beyond automation for cost savings and are prioritizing using automation for improved business resilience, greater business insights, and lowering risk. In addition, the recent UiPath 2021 Global Office Worker Survey found 91% of those who took automation training within the past year believe that it has improved their job performance, and 76% of workers believe upskilling opportunities offer job security.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced new features in its UiPath Community to help developers and users around the world deepen their knowledge and advance their careers.

UiPath strives to democratize information, access, and learning around the formative era of automation. At more than 1.5 million members strong and growing, the UiPath Community is the largest automation community in the world, connecting customers, partners, freelancers, enthusiasts, and beginners to UiPath. To continually improve the Community, members are now able to access hundreds of real-world use cases, search for jobs, and find a mentor or become a mentor.

Use case repository: An extensive list of use cases authored by Community members is now available and functions as an invaluable guidebook for others to gain learning experience. Any Community member is eligible to contribute a use case. Use cases include an overview, details on which UiPath products and other applications were used, skill level, applicable industry categories, and the top return on investment (ROI) driver. Use cases can be filtered by UiPath product, most recent, most popular, and other options, and span a diverse set of industry categories and functionality. Anyone from students, citizen developers, beginners, or advanced robotic process automation (RPA) engineers or analysts can benefit from these peer-generated use cases that can help in a new job, improve skills, or outline how to scale automations.

UiPath Community job board: As the fastest-growing enterprise software technology, automation is expanding and companies across industries and geographies are seeking to fill automation roles. The new job board is a convenient, fast way to post job openings and view open roles shared within the world’s largest automation community. From freelance work to full-time employment in dozens of countries, finding the right hire or landing a new opportunity based on UiPath skills is a click away.

Community Mentorship Program: The UiPath Community values contribution, building strong bonds, nurturing, openness, and learning. Each person in the community comes from a different walk of life, and while individual growth is celebrated, lifting people up is the true definition of community. The UiPath Community Mentorship Program pairs mentees with mentors who are experienced RPA development professionals to guide them in their journey by fostering both soft skills and technical expertise. With a minimum of six meetings and other support, mentees can gain knowledge, skills, and understanding of the automation ecosystem. View the criteria to join as a mentor or mentee here.

“We’re proud to be a community-driven company that brings together ideas and connects people in new ways to help prepare for the future of work,” said Tom Clancy, Senior Vice President of Learning at UiPath. “Companies are just scratching the surface in how automation can help their business and the scope and scale of automation will reach orders of magnitude higher than what we’re experiencing today. With the UiPath Community, our members are creating an incredible knowledge base that anyone can tap into and embark on a meaningful career.”

Sign up for UiPath DevCon, a free two-day conference on June 15-16 that offers more than 35 speakers and 25 information sessions designed to empower developers to make the most of their automation programs.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005135/en/