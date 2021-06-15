Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Paramount Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount”) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock for the period from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021. The dividend will be …



