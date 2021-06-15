 
Poly and CLIPr Enter Strategic Partnership to Help Enterprises Increase Worker Productivity Through Advanced Video Conferencing Analysis

CLIPr, a Video Analysis and Management (VAM) platform using AI and machine learning to index video content to help people save time and reduce video fatigue, announced today that Poly (NYSE: POLY), a global outfitter of professional-grade audio and video technology, has become an investor, strategic partner and customer of CLIPr. As a first step, Poly will utilize the platform internally for its recorded video assets, including global sales meetings.

CLIPr’s VAM platform is designed to save time, increase productivity, and is expected to allow Poly and its customers to manage and extract important moments of recorded video content so they can organize, search, interact and share with ease and efficiency. Recorded videos are processed by CLIPr’s machine learning algorithms, which analyze audio and visual cues using natural language processing and emotion detection to index the most important topics and moments in each video.

According to Microsoft’s Work Trend Index, virtual weekly meeting time on Microsoft Teams has more than doubled, climbing 148% in February 2021 compared to the same time last year. Additionally, the Index found 54% of survey respondents felt “overworked” and 39% felt “exhausted.” Measures should be taken to reduce the number and length of virtual meetings to improve employee health and productivity moving forward in remote or hybrid work environments.

“This is a proof point in our strategy and we believe CLIPr brings true innovation to video conferencing, will increase productivity by improving the way people consume and recall remote meetings, as well as extend the value of virtual conferencing content for event organizers,” said Beau Wilder, vice president and general manager of video collaboration at Poly. “We see the value CLIPr provides customers, especially given the explosion of video content in the marketplace, as businesses change the way they conduct meetings post-pandemic.”

CLIPr’s searchable database and quick recall of video content makes it easy for employees to follow-up and take actions without relying solely on time-consuming and often incomplete note taking. The CLIPr Trainer component of the VAM platform allows humans to manually review the AI-processed video segments in a timeline view and make adjustments as needed, which in turn, further trains CLIPr’s machine learning algorithms to understand each user's individual preferences over time.

“Together with Poly, we’re excited to discover the many compelling use cases for CLIPr spanning the full range of functions within the enterprise,” said Humphrey Chen, co-founder and CEO of CLIPr. “Essentially, CLIPr puts the power to see and hear at scale directly in the hands of the workers which we believe helps enterprises solve one of the most time consuming and daunting tasks of the remote and hybrid work era.”

For more information on CLIPr’s VAM platform, now with support of 31 different languages including English, French, German, and Spanish, visit www.CLIPr.ai.

About CLIPr

CLIPr is a Video Analysis and Management (VAM) platform using AI and machine learning to help users quickly identify key moments within video content, enabling them to organize, search, interact and share with ease and efficiency. CLIPr’s machine learning algorithms analyze audio and visual cues, indexing uploaded video content into topics which users select to create recaps of only the valuable video moments that matter to them. For more information, please visit www.clipr.ai.

About Poly

Poly (NYSE: POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio conferencing services. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

