McAfee Named as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Secure Web Gateways

McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced it was named the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Secure Web Gateways (SWGs) for the third year in a row. The recognition is based on customer feedback and ratings for McAfee’s Secure Web Gateway (SWG) technology, which is an integral part of McAfee’s secure access service edge (SASE) offering - MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE).

A complimentary copy of Gartner’s Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Secure Web Gateways report, which showcases the key findings, is available on the McAfee Web site.

“We were not only named the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Secure Web Gateways, but also the only vendor to receive the distinction for all four categories—including the regions of North America and EMEA, Midsize and Large Enterprise,” said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of product management, McAfee. “McAfee has always offered industry-leading secure web gateway capabilities, and as part of the McAfee UCE platform, provides a comprehensive converged approach to security within the SASE framework.”

MVISION Unified Cloud Edge features the unification of several critical cloud security technologies, including SWG, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Remote Browser Isolation (RBI).

According to Gartner, “The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings.” To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate. For the distinction, a vendor must have a minimum of 20+ published reviews from Customers with over $50M Annual Revenue in 18-month timeframe, above Market Average Overall Rating, and above Market Average User Interest and Adoption. McAfee received 135 reviews and has an overall 4.6 rating out of 5. All reviews can be accessed here.

Below are some quotes from customers that contributed to this distinction:

CIO in the Manufacturing Industry: Read the full review here

“We were using an on-prem web gateway and have migrated to UCE recently due to the pandemic situation. It gives us the flexibility to manage our Web GW as a SaaS solution. The solution also provides us bunch of rulesets for our daily usage needs.”

Senior Cybersecurity Professional in the Healthcare Industry: Read full review here

