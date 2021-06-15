 
checkAd

Waters Arc Premier System Delivers Increased Precision and Certainty in Chromatographic Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today introduced the Waters Arc Premier System, the first liquid chromatography system optimized for chromatographic separations on 2.5 – 3.5 micron columns to also feature Waters’ novel MaxPeak High Performance Surface (HPS) technology. The new system complements Waters’ best-selling MaxPeak Premier Columns to virtually eliminate the surface interactions that occur between sample analytes and instrument and column hardware, saving laboratories time wasted on costly passivation and providing greater confidence in separations results.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005317/en/

The Waters Arc Premier System is the first liquid chromatography system optimized for chromatographic separations on 2.5 – 3.5 micron columns to also feature Waters’ novel MaxPeak High Performance Surface (HPS) technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Waters Arc Premier System is the first liquid chromatography system optimized for chromatographic separations on 2.5 – 3.5 micron columns to also feature Waters’ novel MaxPeak High Performance Surface (HPS) technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

Analytical scientists working in method development and quality control laboratories can typically waste hours and days re-running or troubleshooting analytical methods that fail to reproduce an expected test result, such as missing low concentrations of a target analyte known to be in the sample or that fail to detect an impurity. The Waters Arc Premier System and Columns are designed to help increase speed, consistency and confidence in analytical results for scientists working to develop, transfer and run chromatographic assays that are central to business and laboratory operations.

“With liquid chromatography results, there is no room for error. Laboratories cannot afford to overlook or under-report an impurity in a drug formulation for example, or miss product release timelines because of assay variations,” said Udit Batra, President and CEO, Waters Corporation. “Laboratories both big and small have long suffered the frustrations of analyte/surface interactions, which degrade sensitivity, reproducibility, and of separations methods that can require several days for passivation. The combination of the Arc Premier System and Columns sets a new standard for pharmaceutical analysis, giving scientists the confidence they need while reducing the cost and time to market.”

Seite 1 von 3
Waters Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Waters Arc Premier System Delivers Increased Precision and Certainty in Chromatographic Results Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today introduced the Waters Arc Premier System, the first liquid chromatography system optimized for chromatographic separations on 2.5 – 3.5 micron columns to also feature Waters’ novel MaxPeak High Performance Surface …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Adamis Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders
Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
Wish Announces Partnership With Leading Ecommerce Platform PrestaShop
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
GE Aviation and Safran Launch Advanced Technology Demonstration Program for Sustainable Engines; ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Waters Sets New Standard in High Resolution Mass Spectrometry with SELECT SERIES Multi Reflecting Time-of-Flight Platform
25.05.21
Waters Introduces the SARS-CoV-2 LC-MS Kit (RUO) to Advance Clinical Research of Infectious Diseases
19.05.21
Waters Corporation Celebrates the Life and Legacy of its Founder, Jim Waters