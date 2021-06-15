 
checkAd

SelectQuote Encouraged by Population Health’s Early Momentum

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

On May 3rd, SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) announced its new healthcare services company, Population Health (https://populationhealth.com/). This new initiative builds upon its core Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement brokerage business, leveraging the strong and frequent customer engagement of its agent-led approach. Population Health consists of three primary pillars to help customers achieve improved healthcare outcomes and wellness. Population Health Customer Success Agents (CSAs) provide education and awareness for customers around the healthcare options available to them as part of their MA plan, tailored for specific individual care needs. Our team accomplishes this through a number of different avenues, including Health Risk Assessments, prescription drug reviews, care facilitation and others. Finally, through its recently acquired specialty medication management pharmacy, SelectRx, the company provides convenient and easy-to-understand MyMedPaks to help Seniors with chronic conditions achieve high medication adherence.

SelectQuote continues to invest in Population Health to ready the business for accelerated growth, including growing the Population Health team. Recently, the company welcomed Elise Comiskey as Vice President of Healthcare Operations with a mandate to profitably grow the Population Health business. Prior to joining SelectQuote, Ms. Comiskey spent 13 years at Cerner Corporation serving most recently as the Director of Client Journey Management and PMO.

“We have been hiring new associates into a number of roles within the Population Health business. These are exciting opportunities that offer not only a chance to build a rewarding career with attractive compensation and benefits, but also to make a real and positive impact on the lives of the Seniors we serve,” commented Anthony Fasl, SVP of Operational Growth. “We’ve been really pleased with both the volume and the quality of applicants thus far. The market has really responded, and we are pleased to be ahead of our associate growth plan for Population Health. We will continue to accelerate our hiring to support the scaling of this business.”

In the past month, consumers have demonstrated strong demand for the SelectRx offering. The company has already begun to accelerate the growth of the SelectRx membership base. In accordance with its stated strategy, at this time most of these new members are existing SelectQuote Medicare subscribers who are enrolling as SelectRx members. “When we acquired the SelectRx business, we knew the company provided an incredible offering to its members with great retention and proven adherence results. We also knew the company had built both sophisticated operations and a top notch management team, but the company needed greater scale to achieve its goal of improving the lives of more Seniors with chronic conditions and multiple medications,” said Bob Grant, President of SelectQuote Senior. “We believed SelectQuote and Population Health could provide the missing ingredient to deliver significantly increased scale at attractive acquisition economics. Every day in conversations with our Population Health members, we are hearing consumers express interest and demand for this service. And, we are more excited than ever about the future for SelectRx, Population Health and SelectQuote.”

Seite 1 von 3
SelectQuote Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SelectQuote Encouraged by Population Health’s Early Momentum On May 3rd, SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) announced its new healthcare services company, Population Health (https://populationhealth.com/). This new initiative builds upon its core Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement brokerage business, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Adamis Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders
Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
Wish Announces Partnership With Leading Ecommerce Platform PrestaShop
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
GE Aviation and Safran Launch Advanced Technology Demonstration Program for Sustainable Engines; ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.06.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) on Behalf of Investors
10.06.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) on Behalf of Investors