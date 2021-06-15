SelectQuote Encouraged by Population Health’s Early Momentum

On May 3 rd , SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) announced its new healthcare services company, Population Health ( https://populationhealth.com/ ). This new initiative builds upon its core Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement brokerage business, leveraging the strong and frequent customer engagement of its agent-led approach. Population Health consists of three primary pillars to help customers achieve improved healthcare outcomes and wellness. Population Health Customer Success Agents (CSAs) provide education and awareness for customers around the healthcare options available to them as part of their MA plan, tailored for specific individual care needs. Our team accomplishes this through a number of different avenues, including Health Risk Assessments, prescription drug reviews, care facilitation and others. Finally, through its recently acquired specialty medication management pharmacy, SelectRx, the company provides convenient and easy-to-understand MyMedPaks to help Seniors with chronic conditions achieve high medication adherence.

“We have been hiring new associates into a number of roles within the Population Health business. These are exciting opportunities that offer not only a chance to build a rewarding career with attractive compensation and benefits, but also to make a real and positive impact on the lives of the Seniors we serve,” commented Anthony Fasl, SVP of Operational Growth. “We’ve been really pleased with both the volume and the quality of applicants thus far. The market has really responded, and we are pleased to be ahead of our associate growth plan for Population Health. We will continue to accelerate our hiring to support the scaling of this business.”

In the past month, consumers have demonstrated strong demand for the SelectRx offering. The company has already begun to accelerate the growth of the SelectRx membership base. In accordance with its stated strategy, at this time most of these new members are existing SelectQuote Medicare subscribers who are enrolling as SelectRx members. “When we acquired the SelectRx business, we knew the company provided an incredible offering to its members with great retention and proven adherence results. We also knew the company had built both sophisticated operations and a top notch management team, but the company needed greater scale to achieve its goal of improving the lives of more Seniors with chronic conditions and multiple medications,” said Bob Grant, President of SelectQuote Senior. “We believed SelectQuote and Population Health could provide the missing ingredient to deliver significantly increased scale at attractive acquisition economics. Every day in conversations with our Population Health members, we are hearing consumers express interest and demand for this service. And, we are more excited than ever about the future for SelectRx, Population Health and SelectQuote.”