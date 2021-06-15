 
checkAd

Ready for a Road Trip? T-Mobile 5G Covers (Way) More Interstate Highway Miles

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 14:05  |  21   |   |   

Getting there is half the fun … especially with 5G! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today it now covers 92 percent of Interstate Highway miles in the US with 5G — significantly more than both Verizon and AT&T — giving families the connectivity to keep gaming, snapping, TikToking and more at 5G speeds as they finally get back to traveling the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005702/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu T-Mobile US!
Long
Basispreis 133,99€
Hebel 12,61
Ask 1,01
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 156,82€
Hebel 12,35
Ask 0,99
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Based on analysis by T-Mobile of Ookla CoverageRight from Q1 2021 and Speedtest Intelligence 5G background scans in Q1 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission (Graphic: Business Wire)

Based on analysis by T-Mobile of Ookla CoverageRight from Q1 2021 and Speedtest Intelligence 5G background scans in Q1 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission (Graphic: Business Wire)

While all major providers cover more than 99 percent of Interstate Highway miles with LTE, 5G is a radically different story. According to Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data and advertised coverage from competitors, T-Mobile’s 5G network has a massive lead over other networks, covering 92 percent of all Interstate Highway miles in the U.S. AT&T is a distant second at 68 percent and if you squint really hard, you’ll see Verizon in the rear-view mirror at just 51 percent.

So, while you’ve got your maps out for all that trip planning, here are a few more to consider:

“We’re more than ready to get into some long-awaited summer fun on the roads, and with T-Mobile 5G, we’ve got you covered on those highways across the country,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “When you’ve got T-Mobile 5G, you’ve got the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network … so you’re covered at home, work, school, your favorite vacation spot, and on the roads in between. There’s one choice for reliable 5G connectivity on the go — and that’s T-Mobile.”

All this coverage is great news for Americans ready to get a change of scenery and travel the country, as pandemic-related restrictions ease up. A recent survey shows 92 percent of Americans are confident they’ll finally be ready for a road trip by September. And T-Mobile customers already kicked off the summer travel season in force this Memorial Day weekend: the number of customers who traveled 100 miles or more DOUBLED over the same time last year, and there was an 80 percent increase in those who traveled 50 miles or more.

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 295 million people across 1.6 million square miles. And with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country and bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G delivers average speeds of 325 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps, and now covers 140 million people with plans to reach 200 million by the end of the year.

For more information on T-Mobile’s 5G network, visit www.t-mobile.com/coverage.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Highway Miles: Based on analysis by T-Mobile of Ookla CoverageRight from Q1 2021 and Speedtest Intelligence 5G background scans in Q1 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from September 2020 until February 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: According to Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report April 2021, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period December 15, 2020 – March 14, 2021 2021 Opensignal Limited. 5G: Capable device required. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

T-Mobile US Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ready for a Road Trip? T-Mobile 5G Covers (Way) More Interstate Highway Miles Getting there is half the fun … especially with 5G! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today it now covers 92 percent of Interstate Highway miles in the US with 5G — significantly more than both Verizon and AT&T — giving families the connectivity to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Adamis Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders
Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
Wish Announces Partnership With Leading Ecommerce Platform PrestaShop
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
GE Aviation and Safran Launch Advanced Technology Demonstration Program for Sustainable Engines; ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.06.21
Powering the Future of Pride: T-Mobile Invests in Educational Equity for LGBTQ+ Youth
11.06.21
T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference
03.06.21
Introducing the Next Generation of Innovators: T-Mobile and the T-Mobile Foundation Announce 2021 Changemaker Challenge Winners
03.06.21
Von AT&Ts Dividendenkürzung verärgert? Vielleicht ist dieser Rivale besser geeignet
01.06.21
T-Mobile US, Inc. To Present at the Wells Fargo Virtual Media Telco Day
28.05.21
T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the UBS Future of 5G Event
27.05.21
T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
24.05.21
Telekom-Aktie: Mit neuer Strategie zum Anlegerliebling?
20.05.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax zurück über 15 300 Punkte
20.05.21
The Un-carrier Unlocks Big Opportunities for Small Businesses