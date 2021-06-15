Silverback Therapeutics to Participate in the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBTX) (“Silverback”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference.

Laura Shawver, Ph.D., Silverback’s Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview on Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021, at 3:20 PM ET / 12:20 PM PT. The live webcast of the presentation will be available on Silverback’s investor relations website and a replay will be available for 30 days following the event. Members of the Silverback management team will also host investor meetings during the conference.