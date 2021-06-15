 
Aurora Multimedia Corp. Launches New AV-over-IP Solution with Semtech’s BlueRiver Platform

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced Aurora Multimedia Corp. (Aurora), a global provider of state-of-the-art technology for IP-based AV distribution, has chosen to integrate Semtech’s BlueRiver AVP2000 AV Processor into its Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE)-based Aurora IPX-TC3A Series offering low power AV over IP (AVoIP). Enabled by the ASIC (versus a field-programmable gate array), with power consumption as low as 6 watts, the product series features a fanless operation and renders perfect image quality with no frame latency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005110/en/

New endpoint product series is based on Semtech’s AVP2000 that consumes as little as 6-watts (Photo: Business Wire)

“As our customers depend on AV over IP solutions to run their businesses, employing Semtech’s BlueRiver technology to render near-zero frame latency and high resolution video into the Aurora IPX-TC3A Series was an easy decision,” said Paul Harris, CEO of Aurora. “Any business setting where high quality, 4K video is needed, from esports and live events to courtrooms and government facilities, should look to Aurora’s IPX series with Semtech’s BlueRiver platform for a powerful small box solution.”

Semtech’s BlueRiver AVP2000 complements the Aurora IPX series due to its low power consumption and small size, enabling Aurora’s IPX TC3A Series to achieve up to one-fifth of the usual industry power consumption, one-fourth of the size, and one-half of the weight of competing 1G AVoIP solutions. Moreover, the AVP2000 includes an in-line AV processing engine for broadcast quality scaling, allowing for both near-zero latency switching and extension, plus image format conversion, up to 4K60 4:4:4 with uncompressed image quality, suitable for the most demanding AV over IP applications.

“This collaboration with Aurora for its BlueRiver-based IPX series showcases Semtech’s continual commitment to move the needle in the Pro AV industry,” said Don Shaver, vice president of video products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “The adaptability and flexibility of the BlueRiver platform is ideal for an array of video needs especially where low power consumption and perfect image quality cannot be compromised.”

